Trip to Empire Mine kicks off year two of Yuba Sutter Arts outdoor equity program

Jan. 18—Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will kick off year two of its free Outdoor Journaling and Art Experiences offering with a trip to Empire Mine State Historic Park in Nevada County on Saturday.

Empire Mine is a state-protected mine and park consisting of over 800 acres and 14 miles of trails. Guests attending this outdoor excursion will be given the opportunity to learn from nature instruction while practicing their journaling, sketching, and photography.

A hike encompassing the Upper and Lower Union and Indian Ridge Loop has been planned totaling 3.8 miles. A visitor center, gift shop, and guided tours of the mine will also be available for any who wish to extend their day. Art supplies and snacks will be provided.

This next adventure will take place on Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., but pre-registration is required. Registration can be made online at yubasutterarts.org and requires a refundable $10 deposit per person. Participants will receive a cash refund upon arrival, however there will be no refunds for no-shows. This new rule was implemented due to a number of no-shows last year which caused organizers to turn away others wishing to attend. Last year's sold-out and near-sold-out experiences included guided trips to the Sutter Buttes, South Yuba River State Park, Table Mountain, Hidden Falls, Fairy Falls, Grey Lodge, and Ellis Lake.

All these trips have been provided free of charge and park admission fees, with art supplies and snacks included. A complete list if other needed or suggested items will be sent to individuals upon registration.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet at the Yuba Sutter Arts Marysville campus, located at 624 E St., on the morning of the trip to pick up supplies and organize carpools. This event will be held rain or shine. In the event of rain, the hike will be shortened and indoor areas of the park will be explored.

The implementation of this program was made possible through grant funding from the California State Parks & Recreation Department. This funding, known as the Outdoor Equity Program Grant, is part of the California State Parks statewide initiative to provide "Outdoor Access for All." The aim of this initiative is to help support hubs for local activities and trips to natural areas for underserved communities, particularly youth.

So far, $57 million in grant funding to 125 communities, including Yuba-Sutter, has been provided to help advance equitable access to the outdoors. Studies have shown that access to parks and green space can increase children's physical activity, reduce stress, and improve academic performance. The general consensus of these findings is that nature is a public good, crucial for both adults and children's health and wellbeing.

Announcements on further 2024 outdoor art adventures will be made soon. For updates, follow Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture on social media, or call 530-742-ARTS.