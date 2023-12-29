Trina Doubles Down On Calling Beyoncé “Queen Of Rap” After Backlash

Trina called Beyoncé the top female rapper earlier this week and was met with a lot of backlash. The 45-year-old rapper doubled down on her comment and encouraged people to find someone else to debate with.

“For the dusty crusty funky bi**hes in the bacccckkkk Beyoncé is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music,” she wrote in her Instagram story on Thursday (Dec. 28). “Now stay mad [goofies] I said what I said and NANN bi**h gone check me. Carry on.”

The Miami rapper technically tripled down as she made a post on her Instagram feed to elaborate even further on her claim. “Now that I have y’all undivided attention ‼️ I am actually late to the party bcuz I wasn’t aware of this nonsense happening today bcuz Im too busy minding my business,” she wrote. “Let me just make myself CLEAR once again, since it’s a slow day for the blogs and bullsh*t, this interview was back in October at The One Music Festival.. I rlly don’t give a rats a** how anybody feel, I said what I said .. that’s the Queen Bey and I’m gonna STAN on that.”

Trina standing on her 10 behind Beyoncé, she just like me fr lmao pic.twitter.com/zYL9ORER6k — ?????? ☥ (@jabriaiam) December 28, 2023

“Beyonce is the Queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL genres of music when it comes to me ‼️ go argue with the IRS or somebody else idc,” Trina continued in her post. “And that’s not up for debate over here. So run along and enjoy the rest of y’all day. (And make sure to clean behind y’all sofas before the New Year).”

This all came about after HipHopDX shared a clip from her interview at One MusicFest in Atlanta earlier this week. While the “Here We Go” rapper shouted out the entire female rapper landscape and credited Salt-N-Pepa as her earliest influence in the October interview, the focus quickly became what she said about the Renaissance artist.

“Yeah, Beyoncé. Because she is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap. There’s no sleeping on the Queen,” she said when asked what she believes opened the door for female rap to flourish the way it currently is. “It’s just one of those things, of course, it’s the Queen Beyoncé, but when you hearing a song and it’s rapping involved it’s like, oh my God — it’s more inspiration.”

The funny part about that Trina interview is not the Beyoncé opening doors comment it’s the fact that Trina has been in the game for 20+ years and couldn’t even say her own name pic.twitter.com/YRhE9sWa0k — papa ? (@leoxvieiraa) December 28, 2023

I’m not gunna lie Trina is a hater. She really said Beyoncé is the queen of rap and she standing on what she said too ??? like girl — African Queen (@Your_AQ) December 28, 2023

trina still mad at nicki because she wouldn’t pay for her last album entire rollout like it was her own… like what do you mean beyoncé opened doors for female rap LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/5KqQqGLEhS — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) December 28, 2023

Several people disagreed with Trina and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain why. “The funny part about that Trina interview is not the Beyoncé opening doors comment it’s the fact that Trina has been in the game for 20+ years and couldn’t even say her own name,” one person wrote.

“I’m not gunna lie Trina is a hater,” another person wrote. “She really said Beyoncé is the queen of rap and she standing on what she said too like girl.” One fan speculated that Trina’s comment had to do with her alleged beef with Nicki Minaj and not wanting to give her proper credit. “Trina still mad at nicki because she wouldn’t pay for her last album entire rollout like it was her own… like what do you mean beyoncé opened doors for female rap LMFAOOOOOO,” they wrote.





More from VIBE.com