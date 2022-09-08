Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth II from Helen Mirren, Mick Jagger, Elton John and more

Helen Mirren, Mick Jagger and Elton John are among the celebrities paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Thursday, Sept. 8. (Photos: Getty Images)

Tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth, are pouring in from around the world with many notable names paying their respects. The queen died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96.

Dame Helen Mirren, who took home the Oscar for Best Actress for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, honored her as "the epitome of nobility."

Sir Elton John said he's "deeply saddened" to learn the news. "She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth," he wrote.

Mick Jagger recalled watching the queen as both "a beautiful young lady" and "the much beloved grandmother of the nation" while offering sympathies to the Royal family. The English rocker was knighted 20 years ago, despite The Rolling Stones titling a 1976 album Their Satanic Majesties Request much to the queen's reported dismay. The band also issued a statement.

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne said "it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II." Sharon Osbourne called the queen "the embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow." After two decades in America, the Osbournes are in the process of permanently relocating to Britain.

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King. pic.twitter.com/SbnhCl4tsm — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 8, 2022

But it was Paddington Bear's reaction that really went viral. An account from the adored fictional bear simply wrote: "Thank you Ma'am, for everything."

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Melissa Rivers, Paris Hilton and others echoed similar sentiments.

One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 💔 pic.twitter.com/7bTMfBAZSh — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/QDcK4dYI8X — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 8, 2022

