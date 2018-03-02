A tribute to CJ Cregg: The West Wing's greatest ever character

I still miss The West Wing. It may have been off our screens for 12 years, but barely a day goes by where I don’t think about it, or at a bare minimum hum the theme tune in my head.

One of the key factors in making it so rewatchable is the show’s incredible ensemble cast. Out of that wide array of talent however, perhaps the most vital component of them all was Allison Janney’s faultless performance as the incomparable CJ Cregg.

With Janney currently looking to be a strong contender for an Academy Award thanks to her stunning turn in I, Tonya, I felt it was high time to pay tribute to The West Wing’s greatest ever character:

Warm Personality

View photos Allison Janney as CJ Cregg & Bradley Whitford as Josh Lyman – ©Warner Brothers 2001 More

Part of what makes CJ such a great character is the fact that despite the inherently serious nature of her job, she tackles it all with warmth and humour. One of The West Wing’s great strengths as a show was its ability to balance high drama with witty comedy, and no one embodies this more than CJ.

Claudia Jean shines in the show’s lighter moments, whether she’s being schooled by the ‘Cartographers for Social Equality’ during one of Leo’s infamous ‘Big Block of Cheese’ days, or being forced to choose between two turkeys to pardon at Thanksgiving. She takes it all with a playful good grace and maintains an endearing self-depreciating streak throughout.

CJ also has a wonderful chemistry with all her colleagues, whether it’s ribbing Toby for his dour demeanor, resolutely taking no crap from Josh (“technically…I outrank you”) or maintaining a strong connection with the press core. There’s a warmth, respect and camaraderie there that is clearly reciprocated.

Utter professional

View photos Allison Janney as CJ Cregg – ©Warner Brothers 2001 More

Throughout the show’s run, during particularly tense moments CJ proves herself to be a calm, dependable voice of reason for the administration. When the President loses his rag at press intrusion into his daughter’s private life in season 1 for example, it’s CJ that talks him out of storming in to the press room to berate them.

CJ’s also frequently acts as a moral compass of sorts on the show. She often provides the ethical counterargument to the cold, hard political logic expounded by others. A prime example of this came in the episode The Women of Qumar. In this episode, despite the fictional State’s gross mistreatment of women, we find out that the US Government is still selling them weapons. CJ naturally takes great issue with this and her impassioned plea to Nancy Mcnally is a particularly affecting moment.

A great arc

View photos Allison Janney as CJ Cregg – ©Warner Brothers 2001 More

There’s a number of strong character-arcs on the show, as well as numerous engrossing season-spanning plotlines. The ballad of Josh and Donna and the President’s battle with MS in particular stand out as two prime examples of storylines that played out over several years’ worth of episodes.