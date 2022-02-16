Trey Songz Accused of Raping Woman at L.A. Party in $20 Million Lawsuit

Trey Songz has been sued for $20 million by a woman who claims the embattled singer raped her at a 2016 party, leaving her with injuries so "brutal" she required medical attention.

The suit, which was filed on Tuesday, is at least the fifth sexual misconduct allegation against the "Heart Attack" singer, and is the third filed by the legal counsel team of George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell.

In a motion also filed Tuesday, Songz, 37, accused Mitchell of witness tampering in a different case, and claimed she offered a witness upwards of $200,000 to change her testimony to corroborate that of one of his accusers.

"The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired," a rep for Songz told TMZ in a statement about the $20 million lawsuit. "Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn't hard to see what's happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault."

In the most recent suit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says she was anally raped by the singer in March 2016 after he invited her upstairs at a party in Los Angeles.

Prior to the incident, the woman described her relationship with Songz (whose real name is Tremaine Neverson) as one that was "casual and occasionally sexual." Because of their previous relationship, she "trusted that she would be safe" with him.

While at the party, the woman says she obliged his request to join him upstairs because she believed they "would have consensual sex…as they previously have had."

"[Songz] repeatedly asked [the woman] if he could 'get that ass.' [She] repeatedly told [him] NO and to stop asking," the suit reads. "After entering the bedroom, [Songz] turned, almost immediately, into a savage rapist. [He] threw [her] to the ground, ripped [her] pants off, pinned [her] down face first and forced [his] penis into [her] anus without [her] consent."

The suit alleges that the woman "screamed in pain" and asked him to stop, and attempted to fight him off but was "overpowered." The alleged rape continued even after a partygoer briefly entered, then exited, the room.

Once it was over, the woman left the party and called an Uber home, and her driver drove her to the nearest hospital after noticing she was "in clear distress," the suit says.

She had a sexual assault exam performed at the hospital and police were called, though she did not name Songz as her alleged rapist at the time because she was "in shock and fearing for her life," according to the suit. When police visited her at her home the next day, she did not answer the door.

The suit says that the woman has dealt with depression, anxiety, humiliation and more since the incident, and she is suing for sexual assault/battery/rape, violation of the gender violence statute, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

Her filing comes one month after former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused the singer of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel, leaving her with "long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD."

"I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone," she wrote in a statement shared to Twitter. A representative for Songz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Gonzalez is also represented by Vrabeck and Mitchell, as is Jauhara Jeffries, the accuser involved in the alleged witness tampering case.

Jeffries sued Songz in December, claiming that he sexually assaulted her in a Miami nightclub in 2018. The singer has not addressed those allegations.

In a separate incident in November, Las Vegas police received a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a local hotel; the incident involved the singer and was investigated by the department's sex crimes division. He was not arrested.

In 2020, Songz denied another sexual misconduct allegation after a woman named Aliza described an encounter with the singer when she said he took away her phone and purse and wouldn't let her leave a hotel room. She also claimed he urinated on her without consent during an otherwise consensual sexual encounter.

Back in 2017, actress Keke Palmer said Songz used "sexual intimidation" on her in order to make her appear in a music video. After Songz released the video for his remix with Fabolous to the Travis Scott and Young Thug song "Pick Up the Phone" at the time, Palmer claimed she didn't authorize the singer to include her cameo.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.