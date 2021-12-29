Trevor Noah shares first photo with reported love Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah is reportedly dating Minka Kelly. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trevor Noah just went Instagram official with Minka Kelly... well, sort of.

While the photograph he posted of her included many others, it appears to be the first time Kelly has popped up in one of his snapshots. The two, who sat beside each other, were part of a group celebrating the birthday of one of Noah's close friends in his native Johannesburg.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah host and the actress, probably best known for her roles as Lyla in the Friday Night Lights TV series and as Autumn in (500) Days of Summer, were reported to be dating in August 2020. At the time, People cited an unnamed source as saying they were "very happy" in an already "very serious relationship." They reportedly split in May of the following year, but they were seen together again within weeks.

Kelly has previously been linked to the likes of Donald Faison, Chris Evans, John Mayer, Jesse Williams and, most famously, Derek Jeter, from 2008 to 2011. Meanwhile, Noah's former famous loves include musician Dani Gabriel and singer Jordyn Taylor.

Noah explained in November 2019 why he prefers to keep his personal life under wraps.

"I'm not a fan of celebrity," he told Howard Stern on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "I'm lucky, I gravitate towards real people in life."

When asked where he meets women, Noah replied, "Everywhere." He said that he was "not opposed" to marriage and that people should be more honest about who they really are from the very beginning of a relationship.

Kelly told Cosmopolitan in February 2013 that she looks for a man with "a big heart."

"I definitely wear my heart on my sleeve," she told the magazine. "It's really hard for me to hide my feelings and I try to sometimes... but I love very strongly and I'm a very emotional person. It gets me in trouble sometimes, but I'd rather love deeply than not at all. I think that's a really beautiful way to live."