Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly ‘Making Plans for a Future Together’ as He Buys $27.5M Mansion: Source

Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Patrick McMullan/Getty

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have officially moved in together — into a $27.5 million mansion!

The Daily Show host, 36, and the Titans actress, 40, who PEOPLE confirmed were an item last August, "are still really happy and in love," says a source close to the couple, confirming that Noah purchased a home in L.A. for them to share at the end of December.

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the source continued. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Located in the celeb-favorite Bel-Air neighborhood, the 11,000-square-foot home features six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms spread across three stories, along with a gym, steam room, wine room, screening room, library and chef's kitchen.

The listing was held by Linda May, Drew Fenton and Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland.

RELATED: Liam Payne Sells His Calabasas Mansion for $10.2 Million — See Inside!

The main suite — which boasts a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views — comes complete with dual walk-in closets for the couple, as well as two bathrooms with heated stone floors.

Getty Images (2) Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly

Outside, the backyard has a pool, spa, cabana, outdoor bar and kitchen, sun deck for lounging, and high above, a rooftop terrace.

At the end of August, a source told PEOPLE that Noah and Kelly are "very serious."

"They're very happy," the insider shared.

The pair were spotted in New York City in September, and photos showed Kelly entering Noah's apartment with several pieces of luggage.

Reps for the couple couldn't be reached for comment at the time, and the TV stars have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Give a Tour of the Mini Home in Their Montauk Backyard

Story continues

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Give a Tour of the Mini Home in Their Montauk Backyard

Nate and Jeremiah show off their designs in their Montauk home

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams. They called it quits in January 2018 after months of dating amid Williams' divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Noah was last romantically linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017. It is not clear when they split.

He has since remained private about his personal life, instead using his platform as the host of The Daily Show to speak out about politics and social justice issues.