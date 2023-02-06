Green M&Ms. Chinese spy balloon. Adele and The Rock introduction. Trevor Noah's Grammy monologue is a journey.

Trevor Noah plays it safe during in his Grammys monologue at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trevor Noah returned for a third time to host Sunday's 65th Grammy Awards, which were back in Los Angeles after last year's stint in Las Vegas.

"It's the best city in the world, if you ignore a few other cities," Noah quipped at the top of the show before introducing an electric opening performance by Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper kicked things off with an explosive medley of "El Apagon"/"Despues de la Playa," leading a colorful troupe of dancers through Crypto.com Arena and getting stars like Taylor Swift and Jack Harlow out of their seats.

As for Noah, the dig about L.A. was about as edgy as he got. The former late-night host launched into his monologue after Bad Bunny's performance, dishing out a slew of dad jokes and playing it safe with the people he called out.

"Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had. That album is so fire, it makes Trump want to learn Spanish," Noah said.

"My job is to be your eyes, your ears. I'll be floating around this room. Think of me like a Chinese spy balloon, that's what I'm doing right now, gathering all the information you want," he added, referring to the suspicious flying object the U.S. shot down off Carolina coast a day earlier.

Noah then poked fun at himself as he name-checked Beyoncé.

"Beyoncé is nominated for her album Renaissance, which by the way, is better than anything from the actual Renaissance, in my opinion. The Renaissance was just pictures of grapes and stuff; Beyoncé took it up another level. In fact, I was so inspired by the lyrics of 'Break My Soul' that I actually quit my job," Noah quipped. He departed The Daily Show after seven years in December.

"Harry Styles is here tonight, everybody. ... I mean, what can you say about this man that hasn't been said? Incredible album, mind-blowing tour," Noah declared. "Women throw their panties at this man, and then he puts them on, and he looks better in them than they do! Easily the world's sexiest man. There is no competition."

Noah called Styles the "sex symbol of the globe."

"Especially now since they killed off the Green M&M, no competition," the television personality continued, calling out the recent M&Ms spokecandies controversy. "RIP, Green, we miss you."

Dwayne Johnson and Adele meet — apparently for the first time — at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Noah wrapped things up with a cute bit featuring Adele and Dwayne Johnson. The Grammys host explained how when he researched some of the night's nominees, like Adele, he learned how she always wanted to meet The Rock.

"This is one of the strangest things I found out — the person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson. You've never met him? And then I found out that he's a huge fan of yours, too," Noah explained, before bringing out the Black Adam star. "Adele, meet The Rock. The Rock, meet Adele. First time ever!"