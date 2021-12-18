Trevor Noah Files Lawsuit Against N.Y.C. Hospital and Doctor Alleging Botched Surgery in 2020

Host Trevor Noah on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital and doctor after they allegedly botched a surgery the comedian underwent in 2020.

Last month, the 37-year-old The Daily Show host sued Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, according to the legal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Per the suit, Noah was a patient between Aug. 25, 2020, and Dec. 17, 2020, and he underwent surgery with the hospital and doctor on Nov. 23, 2020.

In the court papers, Noah says that the defendants "were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner." It also accuses the defendants of "failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment."

The comedian also alleges that the defendants failed "to prescribe proper medications," failed to "discontinue certain prescription medications," and failed "to use proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions" that he "was suffering" from.

Getty

The Hospital for Special Surgery has denied the claims. A representative for Noah — as well as his lawyer in the case, Justin Blitz — did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Elsewhere, the court documents allege that Noah suffered "serious personal injury" after his surgery, and it later describes his injuries as "permanent, severe, and grievous." The injuries, the suit adds, allegedly left the Emmy award winner "rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled."

Noah reportedly "sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future."

A representative for the Hospital for Special Surgery tells PEOPLE they have received Noah's claims, which they call "meritless."

"HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah's attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless," the representative shares in a statement. "Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient."

The organization adds that it is "committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year."

"This commitment has made HSS the world's leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally," the statement concludes.