Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spark romance rumors as they kiss in NYC: See the pics

New couple alert? Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa certainly looked like more than friends as they locked lips in New York City on Wednesday night. The pair grabbed dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, and kissed in the street before going their separate ways.

"They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs," an onlooker claimed to The Daily Mail.

Noah, 38, and the 27-year-old pop star are both single after ending high-profile relationships. The late night host and actress Minka Kelly broke up (again) this past spring after two years on and off. As for Dua Lipa, she dated Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, but the two split at the end of 2021 after two years together.

Dua Lipa and Noah's outing came one day before his shocking announcement that he's exiting The Daily Show after seven years.

"I just found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," Noah said on Thursday's episode. "And I found myself thinking, throughout the time, you know, everything we've gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic. Just the journey of, you know, the more pandemic. And I realized that after the seven years, my time is up."

Noah was a surprising choice when he was named as Jon Stewart's replacement in 2015. But he put his own spin on the series and ushered in a new generation of viewers.

"I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s***ty on the worst days," he added.

Exactly how, and with whom, Noah will spend his days remains to be seen.

