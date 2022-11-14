Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Stand-Up Tour Following ‘Daily Show’ Departure

CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals - Credit: FilmMagic

Trevor Noah isn’t taking his time moving on from The Daily Show. The comedian and host will embark on a 28-city North American stand-up tour, a run billed as Off the Record, beginning in January 2023 — just over a month after his final appearance as host on the Comedy Central show.

The Off the Record tour will kick off on Jan. 20 in Atlanta. Noah will make stops in Louisville, Baltimore, Austin, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans, Richmond, Phoenix, Detroit, Chicago, and more cities. He will spend six total nights at The Wilbur in Boston, three at New York’s Beacon Theatre, and four at The Masonic in San Francisco.

General sale for the tour begins Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. local time.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said in a statement about his departure from The Daily Show. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”

Trevor Noah Off the Record 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Feb. 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

March 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

March 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

March 24 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

March 31 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

April 5 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 6 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 7 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 8 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

April 10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 11 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 12 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 13 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

April 20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

April 27 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 28 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

April 29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

May 4 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

May 19 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

May 26 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

June 2 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 6 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Oct. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Nov. 1 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

Nov. 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Nov. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 13 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Dec. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Dec. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

