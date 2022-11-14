Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Stand-Up Tour Following ‘Daily Show’ Departure
Trevor Noah isn’t taking his time moving on from The Daily Show. The comedian and host will embark on a 28-city North American stand-up tour, a run billed as Off the Record, beginning in January 2023 — just over a month after his final appearance as host on the Comedy Central show.
The Off the Record tour will kick off on Jan. 20 in Atlanta. Noah will make stops in Louisville, Baltimore, Austin, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans, Richmond, Phoenix, Detroit, Chicago, and more cities. He will spend six total nights at The Wilbur in Boston, three at New York’s Beacon Theatre, and four at The Masonic in San Francisco.
General sale for the tour begins Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. local time.
“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said in a statement about his departure from The Daily Show. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”
Trevor Noah Off the Record 2023 Tour Dates
Jan. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Feb. 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
March 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
March 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
March 24 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
March 31 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
April 5 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
April 6 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
April 7 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
April 8 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
April 10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
April 11 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
April 12 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
April 13 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
April 20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
April 27 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
April 28 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
April 29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
May 4 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
May 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
May 19 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
May 26 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
June 2 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 6 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
Oct. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Nov. 1 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
Nov. 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Nov. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 13 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Dec. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Dec. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
