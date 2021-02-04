Trent Reznor Rebukes Marilyn Manson in New Statement

The Wrap

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled “longlists” that narrow the field in 24 categories at the EE British Academy Film Awards. The longlists were part of an overhaul of BAFTA voting procedures instituted in September to increase the diversity of nominations. Longlists existed in BAFTA voting prior to 2012 but were eliminated that year. Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” led all films by being longlisted in 15 different categories, buoyed by four different cast members in the Best Supporting Actor category. It was followed by David Fincher’s “Mank” with 14, Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” with 13 and Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World” with 12. Other films that hit double digits included “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Mauritanian” and “Saint Maud,” which were each shortlisted in 11 categories. The lists cast a wide net, with Best Film semifinalists including everything from “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Nomadland” to “Soul,” “The Dig” and the Danish film “Another Round.” Also Read: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Film Review: Aaron Sorkin's Vital Drama Delivers Both Talk and Action Among the contenders who didn’t make the lists are Spike Lee, who was not on the directing list even though his film “Da 5 Bloods” was nominated in nine categories; Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Bill Murray for “On the Rocks” and Jared Leto for “The Little Things,” who were left out one day after being nominated for Golden Globe Awards; and Colman Domingo and Glynn Turman from “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” who didn’t make it onto the list in the crowded Best Supporting Actor category. The lists cut the contenders to between six and 20 films in advance of a second round of voting. In the next round of voting, members must watch all of the films on a category’s longlist before voting in any category. In the acting and directing categories, special juries selected the final three or four entries on the longlist after viewing the members’ votes. In the directing category, a special process was used to create a longlist composed of 10 male and 10 female directors. Also Read: BAFTA Overhauls Voting Rules to Increase Diversity of Film Awards The longlists: BEST FILM 15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. 244 films were submitted for consideration. Another Round Da 5 Bloods The Dig The Father Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank The Mauritanian News of the World Nomadland One Night In Miami… Promising Young Woman Soul Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7 The White Tiger OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM20 films will go through to Round Two of voting. The top five films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 15 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for five nominations. 10 films will be nominated in this category. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 74 films were submitted for consideration, all of which passed the BFI Diversity Standards. Ammonite Calm With Horses County Lines The Courier David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet The Dig Emma. The Father Herself His House Limbo The Mauritanian Misbehaviour Mogul Mowgli Promising Young Woman Radioactive Rebecca Rocks Saint Maud Supernova OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER12 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury. 49 films were submitted for consideration. The Australian Dream Being A Human Person Calm with Horses His House Limbo Moffie Mogul Mowgli Rare Beasts Rocks The Reason I Jump Saint Maud White Riot FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 56 films were submitted for consideration. Another Round Bacurau Collective Dear Comrades! I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui) The Life Ahead Les Misérables Minari The Mole Agent New Order The Painter and the Thief Quo Vadis, Aida? System Crasher The Traitor The Truffle Hunters DOCUMENTARY15 films will progress to Round Two of voting and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 77 films were submitted for consideration. All In: The Fight For Democracy Athlete A Beastie Boys Story Becoming Billie Collective Crip Camp David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Dick Johnson is Dead The Dissident I Am Greta MLK/FBI My Octopus Teacher The Social Dilemma The Truffle Hunters ANIMATED FILMSix films will progress to Round Two of voting, and three will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 13 films were submitted for consideration. The Croods: A New Age Onward Over the Moon Soul The Willoughbys Wolfwalkers DIRECTOR20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and Round Three is voted on by the general membership (winner). To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted; the top eight female and top eight male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining 2 female and 2 male directors were voted for by a Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films. A jury will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 226 films were submitted for consideration. Another Round The Assistant Babyteeth The Dig The Father The Forty-Year-Old Version Mank The Mauritanian Minari My Octopus Teacher News of the World Nomadland One Night In Miami… Promising Young Woman Quo Vadis, Aida? Rocks Saint Maud Tenet The Trial of the Chicago 7 The White Tiger ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 104 films were submitted for consideration. Ammonite Another Round The Assistant Da 5 Bloods The Forty-Year-Old Version Judas and the Black Messiah Mank Minari Never Rarely Sometimes Always Promising Young Woman Rocks Saint Maud Soul Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7 ADAPTED SCREENPLAY15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 61 films were submitted for consideration. Babyteeth Borat Subsequent Moviefilm The Dig Emma. The Father Hillbilly Elegy I’m Thinking of Ending Things The Invisible Man Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom The Mauritanian News of the World Nomadland One Night In Miami… Pieces of a Woman The White Tiger LEADING ACTRESS15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 126 performances were submitted for consideration. Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy Bukky Bakray Rocks Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things Morfydd Clark Saint Maud Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Julia Garner The Assistant Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman Sophia Loren The Life Ahead Frances McDormand Nomadland Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman Wunmi Mosaku His House Kate Winslet Ammonite Alfre Woodard Clemency Zendaya Malcolm & Marie LEADING ACTOR15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 122 performances were submitted for consideration. Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami… Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Ralph Fiennes The Dig Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger Tom Hanks News of the World Anthony Hopkins The Father Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods Mads Mikkelsen Another Round Gary Oldman Mank Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah John David Washington Malcolm & Marie Steven Yeun Minari SUPPORTING ACTRESS15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 234 performances were submitted for consideration. Niamh Algar Calm With Horses Kosar Ali Rocks Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy Olivia Colman The Father Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah Jodie Foster The Mauritanian Ashley Madekwe County Lines Amanda Seyfried Mank Saoirse Ronan Ammonite Yuh-Jung Youn Minari Helena Zengel News of the World SUPPORTING ACTOR15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 298 performances were submitted for consideration. Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7 Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses Alan Kim Minari Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7 Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami… Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7 Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7 Paul Raci Sound of Metal David Strathairn Nomadland Stanley Tucci Supernova CASTING15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 112 films were submitted in this category. Casting Statements, written by the Casting Directors about the casting process, are provided by the entrants and shared with the jury in Round Two and published on BAFTA View. Babyteeth Calm With Horses Da 5 Bloods Judas and the Black Messiah Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank Minari The Mauritanian One Night In Miami… Pieces of a Woman Promising Young Woman Rocks Saint Maud Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7 CINEMATOGRAPHY15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 183 films were submitted for consideration. Ammonite The Dig Greyhound Judas and the Black Messiah Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank The Mauritanian The Midnight Sky News of the World Nomadland Rebecca Saint Maud Tenet The Trial of the Chicago 7 The White Tiger COSTUME DESIGN15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 133 films were submitted for consideration. Ammonite The Dig Emma. Hillbilly Elegy Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank Misbehaviour Mulan News of the World Promising Young Woman Radioactive Rebecca The Secret Garden The Trial of the Chicago 7 The United States Vs. Billie Holiday EDITING15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 203 films were submitted for consideration. Another Round Da 5 Bloods The Father Judas and the Black Messiah Mank The Mauritanian News of the World Nomadland Promising Young Woman Rocks Saint Maud Sound of Metal Tenet The Trial of the Chicago 7 The White Tiger MAKE UP & HAIR15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 131 films were submitted for consideration. Ammonite Blithe Spirit The Dig Emma. Hillbilly Elegy Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank Mulan Pinocchio Promising Young Woman Rebecca The Trial of the Chicago 7 True History of the Kelly Gang The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Wonder Woman 1984 ORIGINAL SCORE15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 133 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View for the music chapter in Rounds One and Two, and for all voting members in Round Three. Ammonite Da 5 Bloods David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Hillbilly Elegy The Little Things Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank The Midnight Sky Minari News of the World Promising Young Woman Saint Maud Soul Tenet The Trial of the Chicago 7 PRODUCTION DESIGN15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 146 films were submitted for consideration. Ammonite The Dig Emma. The Father Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank The Midnight Sky News of the World Promising Young Woman Radioactive Rebecca The Secret Garden Tenet The Trial of the Chicago 7 Wonder Woman 1984 SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 55 films were submitted for consideration. Entrants can submit a supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration); this will be published on BAFTA View for the chapter in Round Two and general voting members in Round Three. Da 5 Bloods Greyhound The Invisible Man Mank The Midnight Sky Mulan News of the World The Old Guard The One and Only Ivan Pinocchio The Secret Garden Sonic The Hedgehog Soul Tenet Wonder Woman 1984 SOUND15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 170 films were submitted for consideration. Greyhound The Invisible Man Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank The Mauritanian The Midnight Sky News of the World Nomadland Promising Young Woman Saint Maud Soul Sound of Metal Tenet The Trial of the Chicago 7 Wonder Woman 1984 BRITISH SHORT ANIMATIONSix films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three. Bench Cha Chado The Fire Next Time The Owl and the Pussycat The Song of A Lost Boy BRITISH SHORT FILM10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three. The Birth Of Valerie Venus Dad Was Dọlápọ Is Fine Eyelash Lizard Lucky Break Miss Curvy My Brother's Keeper The Present Tic Toc