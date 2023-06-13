Treat Williams dead at 71: Hollywood mourns the 'remarkable' actor who 'enjoyed his life so much'

Treat Williams's death, in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Monday, has left many of his peers shocked. Sharon Lawrence, who worked with him in two films in recent years, called him a "remarkable" actor who "enjoyed his life so much." (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Treat Williams, the Hair and Everwood star, is being mourned by Hollywood.

The 71-year-old actor, whose career spanned six decades, died Monday afternoon after a motorcycle accident near Dorset, Vermont. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"He was killed this afternoon," his agent Barry McPherson told People. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off." He went on to say that not only was he "the nicest guy," but "he was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."

The family released a statement soon after, saying, "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vt. after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Just hours before he died, the actor posted images from his beloved Vermont farm. It was the home Williams, who got his acting start in theater and was also an accomplished aviator, shared with his wife Pam Van Sant, whom he married in 1988. They had two children, Gil and Elinor Williams.

Williams's sudden death has been a blow to those who knew him, worked with him and admired him.

Matt Bomer honored the "absolute treasure," who played his father on White Collar from 2012 to 2013. He said working with him was a "joy" as well as an education. He said Williams was "one of the few actors I've worked with who always checked in on me — even years after we worked together."

Williams also played Travis Kinney's father on Chicago Fire, between 2013 and 2018. Kinney told People, "He played my father ... [but] was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed."

Beverly D'Angelo, who played Williams's sister in the 1979 movie musical Hair, said they have long leaned on one another navigating the ups and downs of Hollywood stardom. "On and on and on through the years," she said their friendship endured, sharing a screenshot of their last text and telling a story about Williams taking her on a plane ride over NYC. "Always revisiting the old and welcoming the new. Inside jokes and outward affection. Such a beautiful friendship... Brother. Friend. Companion on the path. A gifted, sincere, magnificent human who valued fatherhood and family above all."

A "stunned" Sharon Lawrence, his co-star in the 2020s The Christmas House TV movies, said being with Williams was "always a joyful adventure... What a remarkable man. [He] enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence and example of solid love."

🧵This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always an joyful adventure. I’m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man. @Rtreatwilliams enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence & example of solid love. He was honest& clear, dedicated to pic.twitter.com/KSMewuzHbR — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) June 13, 2023

Emily VanCamp, from Everwood, said it was "wonderful" working with him "and I was always excited for the next time."

Kim Cattrall, who worked with him in the 1999 film 36 Hours to Die, said she was in "shock" over the death of "Dear Treat," a "wonderful actor and friend."

I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat.

My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend. pic.twitter.com/hurBQfejRu — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) June 13, 2023

James Woods, his co-star in 1984's Once Upon a Time in America, said Williams's "resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a godsend" when they spent some "lonely" months filming together in Rome.

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Wendell Pierce, who worked with him in 2016's Confirmation, called Williams's "adventurous spirit ... infectious."

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

Rebecca Staab, who appeared with him in 1999's The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All, said she spoke with Williams the night before his death. "Beyond heartbroken," she wrote. "We just spoke last night. LAST NIGHT."

My dear dear dear friend.

We just spoke last night.

LAST NIGHT.

I can not believe this.

We talked about how he missed his friend John Beasley.

I can not believe this. Beyond heartbroken.

Heartbroken for his family.

I can not believe this#TreatWilliams #RIP #Substitute3 pic.twitter.com/pLm7AoWX20 — Rebecca Staab (@rebeccastaab1) June 13, 2023

Melissa Gilbert shared a story about Williams, who she said was her childhood crush for his Hair role, sending a plane for her in a time of need — before they had ever met. Williams started flying in 1969, getting his commercial license, a certified flight instructor license and started an aviation company that served TV and film productions. He logged more than 10,000 hours in the air.

"None of us will forget his kindness and humanity. Especially me," Gilbert wrote of his gesture after the death of a friend's child. "Oh how you are loved and oh how you will be missed. All my love to Pam and the kids during this horrible, heartbreaking time. Dearest Treat my friend and childhood crush, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Here are more tributes from Mia Farrow, who said the loss of "the kindest, most decent man" was just "gutting," Paul Stanley, Billy Baldwin and others.

Gutting. Treat Williams was the kindest, most decent man. Rest in peace and beauty dear Friend — Mia Farrow 🧡🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸☘️ (@MiaFarrow) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was hilarious on @TheSimpsons as both Gen. William Sullivan of the DVD-only movie "Pandora Strain" AND as himself, who didn't remember being in it ("What? I'm in a lot of movies.") He had a huge sense of humor & it was a blast to hang with him. Peace to you Treat! pic.twitter.com/mZjgq1G7V2 — Matt Selman (@mattselman) June 13, 2023

SHOCKED… My buddy Treat Williams who I came to know in 1980 was killed yesterday in a motorcycle accident. He was smart, funny, kind and a consummate actor. I loved reconnecting in the past few years. My condolences to his family who he loved dearly. https://t.co/Yu8UHkVwpc — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 13, 2023

I knew Treat for a long time. One of the nicest guys I've ever worked with. A beautiful actor and person. His SVU episode, Spiraling Down, was among the most memorable performances in my entire time there. I'm shocked, and heartbroken. Godspeed, Treat. pic.twitter.com/DZ0o8NWQsg — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams. Devastating. A very good man. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 13, 2023

Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023