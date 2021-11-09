Travis Scott superfan traumatized by Astroworld Festival experience: ‘I can't support Travis anymore’

On Monday’s Cuomo Prime Time, Astroworld Festival goer Billy Nasser shared his experience during the tragic Travis Scott concert. The concert, which took place Friday night in Houston, was deemed a mass-casualty event which resulted in at least eight deaths and hundreds of injuries. Attendees were trampled and suffocated as fans tried to push their way towards the stage.

“There were just too many people there,” Nasser said, “It was overcrowded. The way the barricades were set up had people trapped in. It was a death trap.”

Nasser was admittedly traumatized by the violence he witnessed at the event. He also believes the media is misleading people as to the true number of casualties.

“I've never seen a dead person before,” Nasser said. “To see kids on the ground with their eyes rolling back in their head. And for the media to be underreporting deaths, it is frustrating...A lot of people that were there with me saw more than eight people. They actually reported 11 at one point and they keep changing the numbers. So it's really inaccurate.”

Nasser has been a fan of Travis Scott for a number of years, claiming to have been to “dozens” of his performances. In fact, in 2019 Scott posted a picture of Nasser on his Instagram account. But Nasser’s recent experience has changed the way he views the super star.

“I wouldn't put the blame entirely on Travis,” Nasser said. “I think it's on the organizers of the festival, but Travis did see the ambulance in the crowd and kept going. And he saw the unconscious bodies being crowd-surfed and they kept going. I'm one of the biggest Travis supporters you can find and I can't support Travis anymore after this.”

Cuomo Prime Time airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on CNN.

