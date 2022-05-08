Travis Scott Performs Publicly for the First Time 6 Months After the Astroworld Disaster

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami during race week on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Travis Scott returned to the stage Saturday night for his first performance since the Astroworld disaster.

The 31-year-old rapper performed alongside Migos' Quavo during the Miami Grand Prix weekend at E11Even Miami just two days after the six-month anniversary of the tragedy in Houston that left 10 people dead and hundreds of others injured last November.

Scott took the stage at the megaclub around 3:30 a.m. local time and performed for around 45 minutes, according to TMZ and Page Six.

Before the show began, Scott held a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila while tossing a wad of cash into the crowd and telling attendees, "Everybody owes me a shot," and "We need every stripper to report to the f——g stage right now. We need every bottle reported to this motherf——n floor," per Page Six.

Scott performed at least four songs – "Sicko Mode," "Goosebumps," "Butterfly Effect," and "Pick Up the Phone" — from his 2018 album Astroworld, which bears the same name as the festival.

The rapper also performed popular songs such as "Antidote" from his 2015 album Rodeo and "Bubbly" by Young Thug feat. Scott and fellow rapper Drake, as well as his new feature on "Hold That Heat" by Southside and Future, who was in attendance at Sunday's show, according to TMZ.

Logan Paul was also reportedly there, shouting, "The one thing I know about you is that you turn the f—k up!" from the audience, per the outlet.

At one point during his performance, Scott stood on what appeared to be a speaker and said, "I'm sorry, no one can be as higher than me!" according to a clip on E11even's Instagram Story.

Several other major music figures were in attendance as well, including Tyga, Zedd, will.i.am, Busta Rhymes, and Teyana Taylor.

Athletes like Joakim Noah, Danny Amendola, Travis Kelce, and P.K. Subban also came out for Scott's show, as well as various other stars such as Damson Idris, Terrence J, Karrueche, Alec Monopoly, and Todd English, per TMZ.

Scott has largely remained out of the public eye in the six months following the November 2021 tragedy at the Astroworld festival.

On Jan. 26, the Texas Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation granted a motion to combine nearly 400 lawsuits — filed by organizers and victims — into one for a single judge, according to Billboard. Nearly 2,800 victims will be represented under the suit, which seeks billions of dollars in damages and alleges negligence in the planning and managing of the music festival.

Scott requested the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against him in December 2021. In the filings, the rapper and his company "generally" denied the allegations made in the suits.