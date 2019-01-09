Travis Scott Just Bought Daughter Stormi, 11 months, a $25,000+ Chair Made of Stuffed Animals

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi doesn’t mess with your typical stuffed animals.

The rapper recently gifted his daughter, 11 months, a chair made of plush toys by designer brothers Humberto and Fernando Campana. Two of the duo’s stuffed animal seating creations are currently for sale on the luxury design marketplace 1stDibs for between $15,000 and $25,000.

However, it’s likely Stormi’s fluffy hangout actually cost far more.

The chair she and her mom are enjoying in a pair of posts on Jenner’s Instagram, is a collaboration between the Sao Paolo-based designers and the internationally recognized American artist Kaws. The piece was one of three displayed by the gallery Friedman Benda, which represents the Campanas, during Miami Design Week and Art Basel Miami Beach in December.

“The limited edition series sold out during the run of the fair to an international clientele of mostly contemporary art collectors, including Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner,” a representative for Friedman Benda tells PEOPLE, adding, “To protect our collectors we don’t disclose pricing.”

“Daddy dropped off a new chair for stormi and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can’t,” Jenner captioned a video of Stormi perched on the fancy seat. In the clip, someone hands her a tiny Louis Vuitton bag and can be heard saying, “You’re so cute.” Stormi says, “bye,” adorably waving.

Jenner also shard a photo of herself on the chair. “Mood all 2019,” she wrote alongside the photo, adding a black heart emoji.

Scott was in Miami during the annual fairs, which have exploded into a celebration of art, design and celebrity-filled parties in recent years. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kanye West, Princess Eugenie, Pharrell and Cardi B were also among the A-list attendees this year.

West and wife Kim Kardashian also recently purchased a condo in Miami Beach that was listed for $15.5 million.

The Kaws x Campana collaboration included a second chair and love seat made of pink stuffed animals and the black chair that now presumably resides in Jenner’s $12 Million Hidden Hills home, or the $13.45 million Beverly Hills mansion she and Scott recently bought together (and split the cost).

Stormi’s piece is made of black Felix the Cat toys with X’s for eyes, a Kaws signature. The artist frequently borrows likenesses of famous characters for his works, which include large-scale sculptures and murals.

The Campanas also incorporate some famous figures, like Mickey Mouse, in their stuffed animal pieces, which they’ve been making for over a decade, according to Dezeen.

Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol https://t.co/7631Vwuhol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2019

The designer buy is hardly the only luxury item Stormi and her KarJenner cousins have been gifted recently.

Kim Kardashian shared on Tuesday that she was giving every girl in the family a mini Louis Vuitton bag (seen in the video of Stormi above). That inclues her daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 11 mos, and nieces Penelope, 6, Dream, 2, Stormi, and True, 8 mos.

While discussing how Kim and Kanye are preparing for the arrival of their fourth child, a source told PEOPLE, the couple “don’t really do hand-me-downs.”

“They’re buying everything they need for him, and Kanye insists they go top-of-the-line for everything. So they’ve been shopping,” the source said, adding that they donate used clothes to charity.