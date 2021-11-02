Travis Scott Gifts Pregnant Kylie Jenner and 3-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Matching Rings

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster have matching new bling, courtesy of "daddy" Travis Scott.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, shared a photo on Instagram of her hand next to her 3-year-old's as they wore identical rings. "daddy got us matching rings 🤍⛈," Jenner, 24, captioned the post.

In the comment section, her sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, "Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn," and "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The family of three recently spent Halloween together. Jenner shared photos of each of them dressed up, writing, "in full mommy mode this halloween. i hope everyone has a safe night 🖤🖤."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her 'Growing' Baby Bump in Silhouette Snap

Jenner confirmed her exciting pregnancy news in September. "Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," a source previously told PEOPLE shortly after Jenner announced. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Craig Barritt/Getty Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi

RELATED: Win Tickets to See The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and Take Home Prizes From Her 12 Days of Giveaways!

In October, a source told PEOPLE she is "doing really well" and is "so excited about the baby." Per the source, Jenner is "having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby," as well as planning a baby shower for December.

"She and Travis are doing great too," added the source. "They spend as much time with Stormi as they can. Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister."