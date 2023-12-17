Travis Scott Forced to Cancel Chicago Show Due to Plane Delay

Travis Scott says he spent Friday on the tarmac instead of the stage.

The rapper was scheduled to bring his Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour to Chicago’s United Center on Dec. 15. He posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain why he could not make it to the performance.

“I literally spent 24 hrs on a f—ing runway,” Scott wrote Saturday afternoon. “Craziest shit ever.”

He also gave an update to fans who had tickets to Friday night’s show: “To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. To go ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January.”

In an Instagram Story, he added, “U ever spent 24 hrs on a runway I have. F— that shit.”

The official United Center account on X also announced the cancelation to concertgoers on Friday, writing, “Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

Scott is set to bring his show to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next, for a pair of concerts on Dec. 18-19.

His latest album, Utopia, spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 this year, making it his third No. 1 on the chart. In November, Utopia track “I Know ?” reached No. 1 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart.

