Travis Scott Drops Video for 'Highest in the Room' After Kylie Jenner Split: 'You Say You Love Me'

Travis Scott has released his highly anticipated track “Highest in the Room” along with a music video following his split from Kylie Jenner.

As many fans know, the track was first teased in Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics promotional video for her product KYBROWS, which launched in April.

The video opens with Scott, 28, smoking while standing underneath a cluster of storm clouds.

“I got room in my fume/ She fill my mind up with ideas/ I’m the highest in the room,” Scott croons as he walks through a crowd of people into a dark eerie building.

He then appears to be kidnapped as he wakes up to a room full of people wearing ski masks. The abstract futuristic video then sees him somehow teleport to a strip club before battling a robot. Following the fight, Scott ends up where he started, underneath the clouds, but this time on top of a building.

While the song was presumably recorded months ago, the lyrics seem to point to strife in his relationship: “I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon/ That ain’t what she wanna hear.”

In February, TMZ reported that Scott had canceled his Buffalo, New York show after an argument with Jenner, 22, as she accused him of cheating.

A rep for Scott strongly denied the claim that he was unfaithful and Jenner’s rep had no comment.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—ing sucks!” tweeted Scott.

Also on the track, Scott raps, “When I’m with you, I feel alive/You say you love me, don’t you lie.”

“Don’t cut my heart, don’t wanna die/Keep the pistol on my side,” he continues.

On Thursday, Jenner confirmed her split from Scott — and denied rekindling things with an old flame.

Hours after news broke on Tuesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were taking a break from their relationship, the Daily Mail, reported that Jenner reunited with ex-boyfriend Tyga at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis.

Jenner was photographed leaving Delilah in West Hollywood in the early hours of Wednesday morning with friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine, who were then seen at the studio. However, on Thursday morning, Jenner denied she was there to see Tyga, 29.

