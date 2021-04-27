Travis Scott Drops New Merch Ahead of His Air Jordan 6 'British Khaki' Release

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joshua Espinoza
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Image via Getty/Gary Miller

Travis Scott is warming fans up for his Air Jordan 6 collaboration.

On Tuesday, the Houston rapper replenished his online store with a range of new merch inspired by the world of motorsports. The collection includes everything from graphic tees and pullover hoodies to rugby sweaters and windbreakers to bucket hats and a canvas backpack. The bulk of the offering is presented in a dark brown colorway with pops of red and green throughout. It also goes heavy on the screen-printed graphics, such as the “Cactus Cross” branding.

You can purchase the designs now at Scott’s online store, where you can also sign up to be notified about the raffle for his Air Jordan 6 Retro, which will drop this Friday.

This story is being updated.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok

Recommended Stories

  • Questlove Shares Playlist of Every Song He Played During the Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Thirty six hours or so after he finished his stint as the Academy Awards’ first DJ-as-orchestra, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the show’s musical director, has posted a 144-track playlist including every single song he played during the three-plus-hour-long Oscars ceremony this year. Unfortunately, it does not include the music that he and the Roots recorded paying […]

  • Mads Lewis is Selling Merch Inspired By the Drama With Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler

    Get that money girl!!

  • We Sorted Through Tons of Amazon Reviews—These 25 White T-Shirts Are the Best

    You can never have too many basics…

  • How The Big Chop Transformed My Confidence As A Black Woman

    This time last year I chopped all of my hair off. I had spent years trying to fix the hair that was damaged through fear of not suiting short styles, but it was straggly, burned, and bleached, so it really did need it. “You’ll look lovely and it’ll really suit you,” my mum would say when I toyed with the idea. But I didn’t believe her. I was scared I’d lose my femininity; after all, in many cultures, women have been conditioned to believe that long and luscious hair is the archetypical feminine trait. The truth is, though, when your hair is damaged, it simply won’t grow healthy. The realization is a tough pill to swallow. There was always a fear in the back of my mind that people wouldn’t like me anymore if I cut all my hair off, or that I wouldn’t look desirable to men when dating. Why? Throughout my life I’d been told that my curly Afro was unprofessional, unkempt, or looked better straight. The self-hate was real, not to mention painful. For over a decade, I never saw my hair in its natural state. It was either dyed blonde or black, straightened, or covered with wigs and weave. But when the pandemic hit, everything changed. I caught COVID and it was the catalyst to convincing myself that just as I would get healthy, my hair would grow again, too. So I woke up one morning and chopped it all off in the bathroom, with absolutely no regrets. A year later, I still don’t regret it. I cite my big chop as one of the biggest and most important decisions in my life, especially when it comes to forging a stronger connection to my identity and my Blackness. The bond I have with my hair has strengthened as my strands have continued to grow and remain healthy. I’ve been taking the time each day to style it with products and tools that are suited to my 3C curls, such as Curls Blueberry Bliss Leave-In Conditioner and Cantu Avocado Leave-In Conditioning Cream. I’ve invested in a Denman brush to ensure my hair is tangle-free and products are distributed evenly throughout my hair, coating my dry ends with conditioner to strengthen them. Gone are the days when I’d scroll through Instagram, wishing to be the white woman with silky, straight tresses and feeling depressed that my hair grows up, not down. Last but not least, I have ditched heat products. Instead I use the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer with my diffuser, which evenly distributes air throughout my hair, leaving my curls bouncy and revitalized. On Sundays I treat my scalp and tresses to their own self-care routine, coating my head with Dizziak Deep Conditioner and Only Curls Deep Hydration Hair Mask afterwards while soaking in the bath. It has become something of a ritual and the results have paid off. Not only has the big chop allowed me to gain a newfound love for my natural hair, but it has also bolstered my self-esteem. Gone are the days when I’d scroll through Instagram, wishing to be the white woman with silky, straight tresses and feeling depressed that my hair grows up, not down. For myself, and many other Black women, our hair is our crown and it is something to be proud of. It’s political: a rebellious act against white supremacy and Eurocentric beauty ideals. I’m sad that it has taken me this long to accept my Afro hair as a result of years of people telling me it was ugly. But what this year has taught me is that I can’t change who I am. Being myself — my true self — is the most beautiful lesson I’ve ever learned. You’ll always want something you can’t have; that’s part and parcel of being human. But comparison is the thief of joy, and if there’s anything I’m moving forward with now, it’s joy: today, tomorrow, and forever, thanks to my hair. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why I Gave Myself The Big Chop In LockdownI Did My Own Balayage & Transformed My HairI Tried DIY Boho Locs — Here's What I Thought

  • You can check out a sweet Rolls Royce that Drake helped design at this Miami museum

    Hey, car fans who are also LOD (lovers of Drake), do we have an exhibit for you.

  • ‘Breeding ground’: Machine Gun Kelly’s packed concert in Florida gets mixed reactions

    Machine Gun Kelly had quite the turnout at his concert Saturday night at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville.

  • Reports: Inter Milan players won’t claim scudetto bonuses to help club

    Inter Milan has an 11-point lead on the Serie A field with five matches left, the Nerrazzurri closing in on a first scudetto in 11 years.

  • Mother of Higuain brothers dies of cancer at 64, days after siblings made MLS history

    Nancy Zacarias, the mother of Inter Miami players Gonzalo and Federico Higuain, died on Monday at age 64 after a five-year battle with cancer. The brothers, who had just made MLS history in Philadelphia on Saturday, flew to Argentina to be with their family.

  • Paulina Porizkova says Aaron Sorkin kept her 'warm all night' at the Oscars

    The model and Sorkin walked the red carpet together for the first time.

  • 2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Super Snake: Representing The Best Carroll Shelby Had To Offer

    Shelby’s plans for the Super Snake Package finally came to fruition in 2007 with a limited production run of specially modified Ford Mustang GT500s.

  • Beyoncé, JAY-Z and More Stars in Attendance for DMX’s Memorial Service

    DMX's fans, friends and family said their goodbyes with a homegoing celebration and private funeral over the weekend.

  • Scheana Shay Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Summer Moon: 'My Heart Is So Full'

    Scheana Shay announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies in October 2020 after previously suffering a miscarriage in June

  • Rolls Royce Customized by Drake and Chrome Hearts Will Be Displayed at Museum in Miami

    A Rolls Royce that was customized by Drake and Chrome Hearts will be displayed at the Institute of Contemporary Art’s sculpture garden starting May 1.

  • 'Literally changed my life': The cult-fave Dyson V7 is $50 off for a limited time

    'I bought this vacuum about three weeks ago and I can’t put it down!' one Dyson shopper gleefully reported.

  • NFL draft 2021 predictions: the stars, the surprises and the lower-round gems

    Our writers take a look at the best prospects coming out of college, and which teams need to get it right in the coming days NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (bottom left) will welcome Kyle Pitts, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Jaycee Horn into the league in the coming days. Composite: AP; The News & Observer via AP; USA TODAY Sports Trevor Lawrence has the potential to be the next ... Andrew Luck. Both are/were smart, athletic quarterbacks able to play within the rhythm and flow of the system or create off-script. Luck was never quite able to hit his Elway-like potential. By the time the team around him was good enough to compete, his body gave out. But for six seasons (particularly the first three) he dragged a rotating cast of mediocrity into playoff contention. Lawrence has similar talent. OC Justin Herbert. They are both tall, athletic playmakers who can hurt defenses with either their arm or legs. TF Tom Brady. Lawrence’s blend of athleticism, quick processing time and precision is so unique that’s it is unfair to compare his skill set to anyone. So I’ll go with the most successful quarterback of all-time, because Lawrence is a bonafide winner. MJ A luckier Luck? When the Indianapolis Colts chose Luck he was expected to be the Next Peyton Manning. Obviously, there was no way to live up to those expectations, but he was one of the better quarterbacks in the league before injury led him to retire at age 29. Lawrence’s ceiling feels like Luck’s career minus the early retirement, which I’m sure the Jacksonville Jaguars would take in a heartbeat. HF The best quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence is ... Zach Wilson, BYU. OK, so the answer is really Justin Fields but let’s give Jets fans some hope and sayWilson. Did he play against a poor schedule last season? Sure. But did he show a knack for improvisation? Absolutely. Wilson’s lack of traditional stick-slide-throw mechanics makes his projection as a pro prospect tricky. But it was the same with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entering the league. OC Justin Fields, Ohio State. He has all the arm strength, accuracy, toughness, and intangibles you could want from a franchise quarterback and has got the job done on the biggest stages. What sets him apart from every other top quarterback in this year’s class – including Trevor Lawrence – is his ability as a runner. TF Fields. He has a rocket arm and can craft plays out of nowhere. Whatever team drafts him is landing a prospect with a Patrick Mahomes-like ceiling. MJ Talent-wise, it’s Fields although he will certainly not go second (possibly not even third). It’s even possible that the disclosure that his impressive college run happened while he was managing epilepsy could make some teams less likely to consider him. Their loss. HF The best non-quarterback in the draft is... Jaycee Horn, cornerback, South Carolina. For the sake of diversity, let’s look away from Kyle Pitts. Horn is a feisty cornerback with the size to match against outside receivers, tight ends, flex into the slot, or even to line up as a safety. OC Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida State. He may be listed as a tight end but at 6ft 5in and 245lbs, he moves like a wide receiver and will create nightmares for any defense. Pitts is far too fast and too agile for linebackers to keep up with, but too big and strong for cornerbacks to stop. TF Pitts. Forget about being the best receiving tight end in this draft by a mile, Pitts is the best receiver in this class, period. He has great hands and jaw-dropping speed (a 4.4sec 40 at his Pro Day ). Pitts will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. MJ Everyone will mention Pitts, and rightfully so, but what if the best non-quarterback in the draft isn’t going to be chosen because of their ability to catch touchdowns but for the far-dirtier job of protecting the quarterback? Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell isn’t going to be a fantasy stud like Pitts but in real-game situations, he could be invaluable. HF One bold prediction ... The Dallas Cowboys trade up to No 4. Team owner/GM Jerry Jones is said to be “infatuated” with Kyle Pitts (something he denies). The tight end will be on the board at No 4 and Atlanta will be more than open to making a deal for the right price. OC Justin Fields will be the most successful quarterback in this year’s class. Not only does he have the aforementioned skills as a passer and as a runner, but he will most likely land in the best situation for immediate results based off most mock draft predictions. TF The NFL is letting a collection of current and former players announce their teams’ day two selections. At least one of them will be visibly disappointed when announcing the pick. MJ The New England Patriots will actually trade up. Things have gone topsy-turvy in the NFL since Tom Brady won a ring in Tampa Bay. The Patriots broke the bank in free agency and are now stacked at every position except (presuming an unlikely Cam Newton resurgence) the most important one. They normally trade down but they could (and should) be looking for a first-round QB on Thursday. HF Which team is most in need of a good draft ... Zach Wilson is likely to be the cornerstone of the Jets’ rebuild. Photograph: Rick Bowmer/AP Seattle Seahawks. There are four basic rules to having a good draft in the 2020s: don’t overdraft running backs; don’t overdraft off-ball linebackers; don’t overdraft old players; don’t overdraft tweeners. The Seahawks have fallen foul of every rule in recent years, sometimes multiple times within the same draft. With Russell Wilson’s future on the line, they need to get it right this year. OC The New York Jets are starting a major rebuild and the pressure is on general manger Joe Douglas to construct a winning team. The Jets have 10 draft picks, six of which are in the first 110 picks. After trading away cornerstone players Jamal Adams, Leonard Williams and Sam Darnold, it is time for Douglas to begin a new era in New York and that starts with which quarterback the team takes with the No 2 overall pick. TF San Francisco 49ers. They traded away future first-round picks just to move up nine spots. It still seems insane. Simply put, the quarterback Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch select has to work out. MJ The draft isn’t all about those sexy top picks, it’s about reloading for the future. The Philadelphia Eagles have the most picks in this draft, although many of them are in the later rounds, and they’re going to need to hit a lot of them if they don’t want to get stuck like Sisyphus in the “under construction” portion of a perpetual rebuild. HF A lower-round gem to watch ... Jordan Smith, edge, UAB. A former big-time recruit, Smith moved to small school UAB after being suspended by Florida. In Alabama, he blossomed into one of the most ferocious pass-rushers in the country. All arms and burst, he is a classic dip-and-rip pass-rusher wrapped up in a 6ft 7in body. He is expected to be a third-round pick and could prove a steal for a team looking for more pass-rushing oomph. OC Quinn Meinerz, center, Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is likely to be a day two pick but has the potential to be one of the better offensive linemen in this year’s class. Meinerz held up against some of the top defensive players in the country at the Senior Bowl and many linemen from small schools have had very successful careers. TF Cade Johnson, wide receiver, South Dakota State. Highly productive but already under the radar thanks to the size of his school, Johnson skipped 2020 due to Covid-19. But then he swooped back into draft season by winning the one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl. MJ Wanna feel old? Available in this year’s draft is Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr, who has inherited the skills of his father Asante Sr, a first-team All-Pro cornerback back in 2007 and 2010. The problem is that he’s considered undersized in the modern NFL, at 5ft 10in and 184lb. If he gets drafted into the right system, expect him to flourish. HF The team that drafted best last year was ... Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs, Bucs, and Washington deserve plaudits for finding top-line stars and quality depth, the hallmark of a strong draft. But the Bengals managed to pair both of those while finding a true franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, provided the Cincy can add the tools to keep him healthy during his prime. OC The Baltimore Ravens drafted multiple players that made an impact as rookies, most notably linebacker Patrick Queen and running back JK Dobbins. TF Washington. Chase Young will be tormenting quarterbacks for next decade. Third-round rusher Antonio Gibson had a productive season with 11 touchdowns. But it is seventh-round safety Kamren Curl, increasingly disruptive in 11 starts, who may be the steal of the 2020 draft. MJ It feels like cheating to say the Cincinnati Bengals since they landed the No 1 pick in the Joe Burrow Draft. Before he was hurt, Burrow was showing signs of being the franchise quarterback everybody thought he was. Plus, they got productive wide receiver Tee Higgins and his 908 receiving yards and linebacker Logan Wilson, who had his moments before suffering a season-ending injury. HF The top five will be … 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Dallas Cowboys (from Atlanta Falcons) 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. OC ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. TF ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. MJ ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. HF

  • Police dismantle shrine to mafia boss

    Police have arrested 21 people suspected of belonging to the Sibillo Camorra clan, on charges of mafia association, extortion, receiving stolen goods, drug dealing, prostitution, possession, and illegal carrying of firearms, a statement said.The 19-year-old boss Emanuele Sibillo was the leader of a group of young mobsters. He was the inspiration for writer and journalist Roberto Saviano in his book 'La paranza dei bambini' -- which in the Camorra jargon means group of armed children.Sibillo was killed in an ambush in 2015 and the family placed his ashes in a building in central Naples, inside a shrine.Some of the shopkeepers, who were victims of extortion by the gang, were summoned in front of the shrine, local media reported, adding one of them was forced to bow in front of Sibillo's bust.

  • Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn: going, going, soon to be gone

    Fans of fabulously expensive two-door coupes and convertibles will be saddened to learn that the Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible will be departing the U.S. market at the end of the 2021 model year. The dispiriting news was first reported by Motor1 and has been confirmed by a Rolls-Royce spokesperson.

  • MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani makes history in Angels win

    Shohei Ohtani pitched five innings, had two hits, scored three runs and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani entered the contest as the first home run leader (tied with seven) to be the starting pitcher in a game since New York Yankees great Babe Ruth did so against Detroit on June 13, 1921. Mike Trout and Jared Walsh chipped in with four and three hits, respectively, and got home runs from Albert Pujols, Justin Upton and Jose Iglesias among the Angels' season-best 16 hits.

  • Andre Drummond with an alley oop vs the Orlando Magic

    Andre Drummond (Los Angeles Lakers) with an alley oop vs the Orlando Magic, 04/26/2021

  • Did Younes Bendjima just throw shade at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?

    It certainly looked shady