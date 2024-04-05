Travis Scott drops new apparel line featuring collabs with four Florida schools. Here's where to buy
Cactus Jack is going back to college. Sort of.
Rapper Travis Scott has launched an apparel line in collaboration with multiple universities across the U.S., including four Florida universities.
According to KHOU11, Scott made appearances at UT, LSU and USC Thursday to celebrate with students and fans. The line features a wide range of merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and hats.
Who is Travis Scott? Who is 'Cactus Jack'?
Jacques Bermon Webster II, known professionally as Travis Scott, is rapper and producer from Houston, Texas. His sound and style have made him one of the most popular artists in the music industry today, seeing major success from albums such as 2015's "Rodeo" and 2018's "AstroWorld."
But who exactly is Cactus Jack? It is a brand and label owned by the rapper. The origins of why Scott chose the name aren't exactly known, but fans speculate the cactus is a tie to his Texas roots and "Jack" is just short for Jacques.
What items are in the 'Jack Goes Back to College' line by Travis Scott?
According to the Fanatics website, the "Jack goes Back to College" clothing lineup features an array of apparel from headwear to sweatshirts. Depending on the item, prices range from $68 to $160:
Sweatshirt - $130
Sweatpants - $140
Pull-over hoodies - $160
T-shirt - $68 through $78, depending on style
Hats: $58
What Florida colleges is Travis Scott collaborating with?
Scott is creating merchandise for four Florida colleges — Florida State University, University of Florida, University of Central Florida and University of Miami.
Including the Florida colleges, Scott is creating merchandise for 28 colleges:
Boston University
Clemson University
Florida State University
Grambling State University
Louisiana State University
Michigan State University
Mississippi State University
North Carolina A&T State University
Northeastern University
Penn State University
Southern University
Texas A&M University
Tulane University
University of Alabama
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Central Florida
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston
University of Kentucky
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Oklahoma
University of Oregon
University of Southern California
University of Texas
University of Wisconsin
Where can you buy Cactus Jack college merch?
Aside from the store release, the limited-edition apparel will be available on Scott's website, select lid locations and the Fanatics website.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Travis Scott drops new clothing apparel for colleges, four in Florida