Travis Scott drops new apparel line featuring collabs with four Florida schools. Here's where to buy

Cactus Jack is going back to college. Sort of.

Rapper Travis Scott has launched an apparel line in collaboration with multiple universities across the U.S., including four Florida universities.

According to KHOU11, Scott made appearances at UT, LSU and USC Thursday to celebrate with students and fans. The line features a wide range of merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and hats.

Who is Travis Scott? Who is 'Cactus Jack'?

Jacques Bermon Webster II, known professionally as Travis Scott, is rapper and producer from Houston, Texas. His sound and style have made him one of the most popular artists in the music industry today, seeing major success from albums such as 2015's "Rodeo" and 2018's "AstroWorld."

But who exactly is Cactus Jack? It is a brand and label owned by the rapper. The origins of why Scott chose the name aren't exactly known, but fans speculate the cactus is a tie to his Texas roots and "Jack" is just short for Jacques.

What items are in the 'Jack Goes Back to College' line by Travis Scott?

According to the Fanatics website, the "Jack goes Back to College" clothing lineup features an array of apparel from headwear to sweatshirts. Depending on the item, prices range from $68 to $160:

Sweatshirt - $130

Sweatpants - $140

Pull-over hoodies - $160

T-shirt - $68 through $78, depending on style

Hats: $58

What Florida colleges is Travis Scott collaborating with?

Scott is creating merchandise for four Florida colleges — Florida State University, University of Florida, University of Central Florida and University of Miami.

Including the Florida colleges, Scott is creating merchandise for 28 colleges:

Boston University

Clemson University

Florida State University

Grambling State University

Louisiana State University

Michigan State University

Mississippi State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Northeastern University

Penn State University

Southern University

Texas A&M University

Tulane University

University of Alabama

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston

University of Kentucky

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Oklahoma

University of Oregon

University of Southern California

University of Texas

University of Wisconsin

Where can you buy Cactus Jack college merch?

Aside from the store release, the limited-edition apparel will be available on Scott's website, select lid locations and the Fanatics website.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Travis Scott drops new clothing apparel for colleges, four in Florida