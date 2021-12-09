Travis Scott insists he didn’t know fans were getting trampled in 1st interview about Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is speaking out about the Astroworld tragedy in his first interview.

The rapper sat down with Charlamagne tha God to discuss his Nov. 5 concert at which 10 people died amid a crowd surge. Scott, who continued performing for 37 minutes after Houston police and firefighters responded to the "mass casualty" event and then went to an after-party, said he didn't know the extent of what happened. He's facing more than 100 lawsuits in the aftermath.

Scott said he's been on an "emotional rollercoaster" over the last month, " a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving and trying to wrap my head around it, ya know?"

He said he wished he could "be there" and "hold everyone," amid the tragedy. Scott offered to cover funeral expenses for the victims — an offer rejected by half of them. "It really just hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Scott said he was doing the interview, despite the pending lawsuits, as a "human being" trying to communicate his emotions over it. He said his fans "are like family," so he feels like he's "lost something," too.

He maintains he didn't know people were being seriously injured, as it was a crowd of approximately 50,000. He's used to people passing out at his shows, which are known for being high-octane events.

Kylie Jenner's partner says he didn't hear people screaming help or notice anyone trying to get his attention ("Nah, man") — and is the kind of artist who would stop the show and make sure an ailing fan got the attention they needed, saying, "I just didn't hear that."

He said it wasn't until minutes before the press conference, though it's unclear when that was, that he was told people died. Even then, he felt like, "Wait, what? He said it felt like a regular show" as far as energy. "People didn't show up to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened."

Story continues

He said they're working to get to the bottom of it so "this doesn't happen again" and wants to ensure people's safety at future shows.

While talking about how he's been processing everything, he said he's been "just in a room for a while." However, Charlamagne asked about photos of him at a golf course with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg.

"It was just Thanksgiving," he replied. "[They are] good people to have around in a community. That was just a personal time trying to get around. I think some fan asked for a photo, but yeah."