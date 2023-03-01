Travis Scott being sought by NYPD after alleged nightclub assault

Travis Scott is accused of punching a man in the face in an early morning dispute at a NYC nightclub. (Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Travis Scott is being sought in an assault case.

The Astroworld rapper, 30, allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage at the Midtown Manhattan nightclub Nebula early Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

A NYPD spokesperson confirmed the incident to Yahoo Entertainment without identifying Scott as the alleged suspect, saying that an alleged assault took place at that location at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. It stemmed from a "verbal dispute" between Scott and a 52-year-old which "escalated into a physical altercation." The victim was allegedly "punched in the face" and the aggressor "then damaged an audio speaker and video screen causing about $12,000 in equipment damages. The investigation is ongoing."

NBC News confirmed with NYPD sources that Scott— real name Jacques Webster — was being sought after allegedly punching the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face. Scott then fled the West 41st St. club in a car. Police responded to Nebula at around 3:25 a.m. Investigators are reviewing club surveillance video.

According to WPIX-TV, Scott is wanted on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The alleged victim reported no serious physical injuries to police.

Earlier in the night, Scott was the surprise guest at rapper Don Toliver's show at the Union Square music venue Irving Plaza.

Reps for Scott have not responded to request for comment.

The "Sicko Mode" singer is the longtime boyfriend of reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children, Stormi and Aire. However, they are reportedly on a break.

Scott returned to the stage last year for the first time since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. During his headlining set at his festival in November 2021, 10 people died during a crowd surge. Scott, who said he wasn't aware people were being trampled, has been the defendant in a number of lawsuits over the tragedy.