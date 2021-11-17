Travis Scott sued for $750 million by Astroworld victims as lawsuits pile up

As of now, more than 300 people are suing Travis Scott in the wake of the deadly stampede at Astroworld Festival. The death toll stands at 10 following the Nov. 5 tragedy while hundreds of concertgoers were injured during his performance. More lawsuits are likely to follow.

Scott and Drake are named in a new $750 million lawsuit on behalf of 125 victims, including the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man who died from injuries sustained during the concert. People obtained a copy of the complaint in which attorney Tony Buzbee calls Acosta's death "the result of gross negligence."

"When Axel collapsed, he was trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed," the lawsuit states. "As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on — for almost 40 minutes."

Sources close to Scott maintain to Yahoo Entertainment he did not understand the mass casualty situation was unfolding as he performed.

"Axel Acosta loved and adored Travis Scott and the other performers at Astroworld — the feeling was not mutual; certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his exclusive partners, streaming service, record labels, handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers on, promoters, organizers, or sponsors cared enough about Axel Acosta and the other concertgoers to make an even minimal effort to keep them safe," the complaint continues.

Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott's Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group are also named. Buzbee added that his law firm plans to file another lawsuit "with another 100 named plaintiffs."

This is the latest lawsuit in a string of complaints against Scott. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump filed a lawsuit on behalf of 90 people who attended the festival, claiming they are suffering "mentally, physically and psychologically."

"This lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it's about making sure the promoters and the organizers know that you cannot allow this to ever happen in the future, even if you have to immediately stop the concert," Crump said at a press conference last week, specifically calling out Live Nation.

Story continues

"There were several people who could have stopped this concert when we saw these tragic circumstances start to occur around the 9:05 timeline — and we have a timeline that breaks it down — and each and every one of them could have stopped the music… and everybody could just take a breath. But they didn't do that," he added. "And that's what we are saying to Live Nation and everybody involved: In the future, safety must be paramount."

San Antonio lawyer Thomas J. Henry filed the first Astroworld lawsuit after the incident, telling CNN last week he was representing 110 clients. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Henry to see if that number is still accurate, but did not hear back.

"He had a complete disregard for people's safety," says attorney Thomas J. Henry of Travis Scott.



"I have no doubt that they were aware that there [were] mass casualties and they continued that concert regardless," says Henry, who is representing victims of the Astroworld event. pic.twitter.com/q1RlSD7yrM — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 11, 2021

Scott has stayed out of sight since the tragedy, but he's about to be back in the spotlight.

The 30-year-old rapper and Kylie Jenner, who's pregnant with their second child, are on the cover of W Magazine's upcoming issue. The pair even participated in a rare joint interview.

"The issue was photographed and printed prior to the tragic events in Houston," a spokesperson for the magazine told BuzzFeed News. "W will not be posting the cover."

W will purportedly scrap any digital promotion of the issue, but what will happen to the issues already printed remains in question. Page Six reports the magazine is scrambling to stop delivery trucks. A spokesperson for W did not respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

Kylie attended the deadly concert with daughter Stormi and sister Kendall Jenner. Kylie and her famous family have been criticized for how they publicly handled things in the days after the tragedy. A video on the makeup mogul's Instagram story showed an ambulance going into the crowd. It was later deleted.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community," she wrote in a statement.

An investigation into the horrific incident is ongoing.