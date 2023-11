Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for several months now, and Swifties are fully invested in the relationship — they even recently unearthed some of Travis's hilarious, decade-old tweets.

Travis had A LOT to say back in the early 2010s, and every tweet encapsulates a different vibe. Here are 24 of those tweets as zodiac signs:

David Eulitt / Getty Images

Prince Williams / WireImage

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Ray Tamarra / GC Images

Gotham / GC Images

Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Pierre Suu / Getty Images

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Fanatics

And finally, no matter what zodiac sign you are, one thing will always be true: