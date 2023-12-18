Travis Kelce's mom knows that the Taylor Swift relationship is a cash cow
We’ve already established that a whole lot of people are profiting off of the interest in Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce. One of those people appears to be Travis’ mom Donna, who was set up on a date with Jake from State Farm by Swift’s bestie Ryan Reynolds. (If that’s not the most 2023 sentence you’ve ever heard….) Donna seems remarkably clear-eyed about the situation, however, telling Today on Friday that “it’s financially a good decision for a lot of different individuals to jump on the bandwagon right now.”
Donna acknowledged that her sons think the NFL’s coverage of Traylor (Tayvis? Swiftce?) is a little too much. “But why wouldn’t (the NFL) capitalize on it? I mean, they’re laughing all the way to the bank,” the football mom said, quite practically. “So I don’t think it’s too much. But I know they do. It’s their lives.”
Travis also addressed the situation in a press conference on Friday, saying he’s learning to manage the paparazzi and doesn’t have any trouble compartmentalizing the whirlwind romance when he hits the field. Of the outsized attention, he said, “You’ve got a lot of people who care about Taylor, and for good reason.” Good financial reasons, Mama Kelce might say!
Travis Kelce on the past few weeks/managing new tier of attention: pic.twitter.com/HUmez1nEVu
— Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) October 6, 2023
