Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Spoof Rom-Coms With TAYLOR SWIFT Easter Eggs!

Discord has become a mainstay for many online communities in recent years, but its relative success hasn't shielded the platform from the financial woes plaguing the tech industry. Like other companies making sweeping cuts to their workforces this week, Discord is laying off 17% of its staff, or about 170 people. In an internal memo obtained by the Verge, Discord CEO Jason Citron blamed over-hiring — echoing explanations that other tech CEOs have offered for recent layoffs.