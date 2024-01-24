Travis Kelce Talked About Taylor Swift's Reaction To Jason Kelce's Viral Shirtless Moment

It's a great time to be a football fan because we are in the middle of playoff season and there's honestly nothing better. While there have been some amazing moments already, one of the most viral definitely happened when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

The Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs and the Josh Allen-led Bills have become quite the rivals over the last few playoff seasons, and it happened again this year with the Chiefs on the road in Buffalo. Ultimately, the Chiefs beat the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The game was a classic Mahomes and Allen shootout with several score changes, wild plays, and more. But, nothing seemed to have people talking quite like Jason Kelce's reaction to Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown mid game.

As you've probably seen, Jason ended up jumping out of the suite where he was watching the game, shirtless, and joined the Bills Mafia, aka Bills fans, in the stands as he screamed in excitement.

And, it became a meme pretty quickly:

Now, on a new episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason are breaking down the hilarious moment, and even explained how this all happened the same day Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce met Taylor Swift for the first time.

Obviously, Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and since they were knocked out of the playoffs, this was the first time Jason and Kylie were able to attend one of Travis' games. New Heights / Kathryn Riley / Getty Images / Via youtu.be

"It was incredible. Honestly, one of the most fun experiences I've ever had from start to finish. Buffalo, Bills Mafia, it's incredible," Jason said, explaining this was the first time in "two years" he was able to come and see Travis play.

He detailed how even before the game started, he ended up joining a Bills fan's tailgate, where a video of him doing a shot out of a bowling ball went viral, too.

"No idea what that liquor was. I didn't ask any questions," Jason joked. "Someone hands you a bowling ball with a shot, the last thing I'm like is, 'Oh, is this Crown Royale?' I'm not asking any questions."

Then, Travis wanted to get into the details how he ended up shirtless and jumping out of the window of the suite he was in alongside Taylor, Kylie, Donna and Ed Kelce, and more.

"I can't even remember what happened to the shirt, if I'm being honest with you," Jason joked and Travis started laughing.

Then, Jason got into his, well, thought process behind the now viral moment. "Here's what happened," Jason began. "I wanted to take my shirt off at the tailgate and because we kind of got pushed back on the tailgate front, I didn't get to have my shirt off out there. And then, when I entered the box, I noticed, Hey, I could jump out of this box and I'll be outside."

"This is how my mind works after...40 Miller Lites," Jason said. With Travis adding, "And a shot of who knows what the fuck out of a bowling ball." Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

He continued, "And if I take my shirt off, then I'm outside and I'm part of the Buffalo Bills pageantry." Jason added, "The entire day I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. It is electric."

Jason joked, "I just can't take my shirt off in the box. Like, who takes their shirt off in the box. It's heated." Kathryn Riley / Getty IMages

Following the game, when Jason's moment was literally all over the internet, Travis said he got to watch the clip and said, "It was pure pandemonium. Just pandemonium."

And Travis said he actually wished there were more cameras on the suite, so he could really see Kylie's reaction to Jason literally jumping out a window while shirtless.

Jason said he did give Kylie a heads up that he was thinking about, you know, launching out a window. He told Travis, "I'm not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we got into the suite I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumpin' out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare.'"

And Travis jokingly added, "Once a Kelce man's determined, there's no fuckin' stopping him." Lisa Lake / Getty Images for Prime Video

Jason added he wasn't sure Kylie was "happy about it," mainly because this was also the first time Jason and Kylie were meeting Taylor.

Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

"[Kylie] was already telling me to be on my best behavior 'cause we were meeting Taylor," Jason continued. "So she's like, 'Do not...Be on your best behavior.'"

"I was like, 'Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm.' This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression. This is my best chance," he said.

Knowing this was the first time Jason and Taylor have really had a chance to hang out makes her reaction when he jumped out the window celebrating Travis' touchdown even better because she genuinely looked so stunned that it happened.

no wonder why taylor was so shocked lmao Jason was celebrating Travis TD with her & next second he had jumped down the suite into the crowd. Being sneaky it’s a family trait I see pic.twitter.com/sxu1RjlWA8 — Val • (@karmaszone) January 23, 2024

Whereas Kylie was absolutely unfazed by Jason's antics.

This is the look of a woman who loves a dumb ass. My wife gives me the same exact one. pic.twitter.com/xKHnWP3AG8 — SG (@itsStephGee) January 22, 2024

After Jason detailed the whole story and how Kylie tried to make sure he was on his best behavior, Travis said, "Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you."

I mean how could he not when Jason also brought an adorable little Taylor Swift fan up to the window so Taylor could see her sign about being a Bills and Taylor fan.

Next up, Travis and the Chiefs take on the Ravens in the AFC Championship, and yes, I honestly hope Jason comes again so he can experience a Baltimore Ravens tailgate.

The AFC Championship game will air Sunday Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.