Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Album Will ‘Shake Up the World’

With a chance to win the NFL’s biggest prize, and doing so with Taylor Swift at his side, Travis Kelce is a guy with it all going for him. The football star’s good fortune doesn’t end there; he’s had a preview of Swift’s forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which he critiques as “unbelievable” and world-beating.

During her night of domination at the 2024 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 4) in Los Angeles, where she made history by collecting a fourth career album of the year award, Swift surprised everyone in the room – and the millions watching on around the world – when she announced The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th studio album.

Kelce, as you would expect, has had a listen. “I have heard some of it yes and it’s unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he told “Extra’s” Jenny Taft on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night.

The 34-year-old tight end reacted to his girlfriend’s bumper Grammys, where she extended her career tally to 14 wins, remarking, “She’s unbelievable, she’s re-writing the history books herself. I told her, ‘I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too.’”

Whatever happens this weekend, the Swifties’ support has been a fun experience, Kelce explains. “I just go out there and have fun,” he says. “Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life. It’s been fun to gather the Swifties into the Chiefs kingdom and open them up to the football world.”

The 6’5″ athlete has a chance to book-end a glittering week for the power couple when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 for the Super Bowl.

Swift used the platform of the Grammys to give fans a jaw-drop moment. “This is my 13th Grammy – which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she quipped from the podium as she won the Grammy for best pop vocal album. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. I know the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you.”

