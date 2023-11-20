Travis Kelce Opens Up About Getting Together With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told the Wall Street Journal he was able to meet Taylor Swift because “somebody was playing Cupid.”

Speaking on his podcast “New Heights” in July, Kelce told the story of his first attempt to meet Swift before her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. When that didn’t work out, he said he got help making it happen.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce said in an interview published Monday.

Swift eventually reached out to Kelce.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” Kelce said.

Kelce said they had already been talking before their first date in New York, so he wasn’t nervous — but his friend group was.

“Everybody around me telling me: Don’t f— this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah—got it,” he said.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

As their relationship progressed and Swift showed up to support him at a Chiefs game, Kelce told the WSJ he didn’t want to share anything “that would push Taylor away.” He described her as “hilarious” and “a genius.”

“I’ve never been a man of words,” he said. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

The interview also addressed Donna Kelce’s interview on NBC’s “Today,” which prompted some fans to speculate she wasn’t a fan of Swift when she kept her remarks about the pop star short.

According to the WSJ, “Donna Kelce still berates herself” for the interview, when she tried to not “sound too enthusiastic,” but “came off underwhelmed.” She told the WSJ her son is “happier than I’ve seen him in a long time.”

“God bless him, he shot for the stars,” she said.

