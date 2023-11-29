Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of Billboard charts with Jason Kelce Christmas song duet

Travis Kelce has joined his pop-superstar-significant-other Taylor Swift at the top of the Billboard charts.

"The guy on the Chiefs'" collaboration track with brother Jason Kelce, "Fairytale Of Philadelphia," has risen to #1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales and Holiday Digital Song Sales charts two weeks after its debut, Billboard reported Tuesday.

The duet single, in which the brothers reworked the lyrics of The Pogues' song from the '80s, "Fairytale of New York," is featured on a forthcoming charity Christmas album by Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. It's "a tale of two brothers whose love for each other withstands the test of time," according to the album's Instagram account.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are both currently at the top of various Billboard charts.

"That song was fun. That song was actually pretty sweet, man. I enjoyed doing it. The guys, the team, came out and hung out with me in Kansas City for a few hours and we knocked it out," Travis said on the Oct. 25 episode of the brothers' "New Heights" podcast.

He added, "(I'm) not saying it was good by any means. I'm just saying they made it sound extremely better than what I felt like I left that studio thinking. I was like, 'They're gonna not use this at all; I don't know.'"

Jason and Travis Kelce thanked Swifties for the success of 'Fairytale of Philadelphia'

Fortunately for the NFL stars, the day after the song's debut, it topped the iTunes charts.

"We are rockstars," Jason joked on the podcast.

"We owe a big thanks to one group in particular besides the 92 percenters," he added, referencing fans of the podcast. "And that's the Swifties. 'Cause the Swifties came out. I sent out one tweet when it got to eight, and I got, like, 85 tweets from Swifties across the world saying, 'Oh, you think eight's good? We're taking this to #1!' And they did. It's a powerful group."

"One thousand percent," Travis agreed. "Thanks, Taylor. Appreciate you. And thank you to the Swifties."

Meanwhile, Swift is reigning at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" is currently #2 on the Billboard 200, which tracks the week's most popular albums, and her single "Cruel Summer" recently dropped to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 as Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" took the top spot.

Proceeds from the Eagles players' "A Philly Special Christmas Special" will go toward the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The first album from the Eagles linemen, "A Philly Special Christmas," raised $1.25 million for charity last year.

It will be available on all digital platforms starting Friday, Dec. 1.

