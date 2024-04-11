Travis Kelce Honors MVP Jason Kelce For National Siblings Day

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce knows he and Jason Kelce are the ultimate teammates for life.

And to prove it, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared an adorable compilation video to honor his brother for National Siblings Day.

In an April 10 TikTok, Travis wrote, "Had to wish my guy who loves made up holidays more than anyone a HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY!!" The 34-year-old also fired off the heart hands emoji, evocative of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's Fearless era.

And the video includes tons of highlights throughout Jason and Travis' childhood, as well as more recent clips including Jason rooting for Travis on the football field. In one clip, a much younger Jason dances in a locker room with teammates, and in another the brothers practice football together on a lawn, where one of them can be heard saying, "Down, set, hut!"

In more recent clips, Jason celebrates on NFL turf in his Philadelphia Eagles uniform. Of course, Travis also added plenty of clips of a post-season Jason celebrating his brother leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, including Jason's infamous shirtless moment at the January game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

ICYMI, both Travis and Jason have caught each other play in the most recent NFL season (Jason right up to the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl win), and were friendly competitors in the 2023 Super Bowl—when their teams played each other.

While their time playing in the NFL together came to a close this year when Jason announced his retirement, Travis—who was only able to continue his football career thanks to Jason advocating for him in college—made it clear that he's always been following in the footsteps of his brother.

"You've always been a step ahead of me, and it's always been like I've had that flotation device right there," Travis explained on the March 6 episode of their New Heights podcast. "To have you out of it, it feels empty and it feels like it's complete. It was a success. It was a fun f--king journey to watch—I just appreciate you showing me the way and bringing us all along the journey with you, big guy."

Read on to see highlights of Jason leading Chiefs Kingdom through their latest Super Bowl win.

