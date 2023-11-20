Travis Kelce Credits "Somebody Playing Cupid" With Helping Him Meet Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is in full swing. However, there was a time when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end simply wanted to meet the singer, and he's now revealing the chain of events that led to a first date.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal dropped a cover story on Travis, and the wide-ranging interview addressed everything from his upbringing in Ohio to his mom Donna's comment about Taylor on Today last month.

The article also details how Travis went from unsuccessfully trying to meet Taylor at a concert over the summer to a first date in New York.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," he said, though it seems Travis didn't realize until later that someone was hyping him up to Taylor.

That realization came only after Swift contacted Travis. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he said.

When Taylor notably attended Travis and the Chiefs' game on Sept. 24 against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Travis says members of her family also in attendance may have helped his cause to go on a date with her.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker," Travis told WSJ.

However, he wouldn't detail to the publication the extent of his and Taylor's first date. "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," he said.

Much has come from that dinner as Taylor and Travis have spotted been out together a few times in the past two months, and Taylor has attended numerous Chiefs game. She was most recently spotted at Travis' game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City on Oct. 2.

As for what Travis thinks of their relationship now, he mentioned a shared appreciation for family.

"Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he told the publication. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

