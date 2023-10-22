Travis Kelce Continues Bold Style Streak Ahead of Los Angeles Chargers Game

Kelce showed off his love of fashion yet again with an autumnal ensemble at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs home game

Chiefs/X Travis Kelce enters stadium at Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers game

Travis Kelce was looking trendy as ever as he headed into the locker room ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.



The tight end, 34, wore a fall-appropriate red plaid shirt with cream squares and a front pocket. While his shirt may sound tame by Kelce's usual standards, the back including a fun detail: it read "Ice Cream." He paired the shirt with a pair of beige slacks that featured black diamond detailing.

Meanwhile, in the stands, Taylor Swift supported her new beau with a #87 friendship bracelet.

Fall is here, and so is Killa Trav 🍁 pic.twitter.com/GwV4OpoE45 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 22, 2023

Kelce’s stylish ensemble should come as no surprise to his fans. The Chiefs player is almost as well known for his bold fashion choices as he is for his skills on the field — not to mention his burgeoning relationship with Swift.

Chiefs/X Travis Kelce enters stadium ahead of Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the self-professed “impulse shopper” revealed that he enjoys putting together his unique looks. In fact, he can devote as many as three hours to choosing just the right pre-game look from his expansive closet.



“Obviously, not every look is for everybody,” Kelce said, noting the criticism he has received for some of his ensembles. “I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.”

Chiefs/X Travis Kelce's Oct. 22 game day outfit

“For the most part, I do it to put a smile on somebody’s face," he added.

Still, crafting the perfect outfit can be agonizing even though Kelce has plenty of clothes to choose from. “It really just goes down to the wire,” he told the outlet. “I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together.”

Even if Kelce’s sartorial game day choices aren’t to everyone’s tastes, no one can accuse the football player of wearing boring clothes. After the Chiefs’ Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears— which also happened to be the first game attended by Swift, 33, — he faced some online trolling for wearing a matching denim jacket and jeans featuring a blue paint splatter motif from KidSuper Studio.

The brand later renamed the outfit in honor of Kelce’s post-game date with Swift. Originally named “The Bedroom Painting,” the set is now called "1989 Bedroom Painting,” a nod to Swift’s 2014 album, 1989, which the singer-songwriter is re-releasing on Oct. 27.

Kelce previously told PEOPLE that he’s a "huge online shopper,” who is constantly scrolling through the web in search of the next unique style to add to his ever-growing collection of outfits. The two-time Super Bowl winner also explained to WSJ that having money has given him more opportunities to hone his personal style.



“Money gave me access to certain designers and just certain fabrics that I absolutely love now,” he told the outlet. But even though he can afford high-end looks, Kelce is just as likely to step out for a date night or a pre-game appearance wearing a little known designer he’s discovered via his scrolling.



While the majority of his teammates wear the standard football player uniform of sweats, Kelce seems to delight in ensuring his pre-game looks are just as memorable as the outfits he wears when he’s out on the town.

