Travis Kelce ‘beaming’ at Taylor Swift as Argentinians cheer their date night

Turns out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s date nights are just as enchanting out of the country as they are in New York.

The two-time Super Bowl champ, 34, was “beaming” as a crowd cheered for him and Swift, 33, as they left a date Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a source told People. The ‘Enchanted’ singer kicked off the international leg of her Eras Tour in the city.

The pair — who were joined by the Grammy winner’s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift — “looked so cute on their low-key date night” and “also left holding hands,” according to the insider.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, who is currently on a bye week, recently teased on his “New Heights” podcast that he might put the brief hiatus to good use.

“I might just say, ‘f– it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” he told his co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Jason, 36, probed further, asking if his little brother was considering “somewhere south,” with Travis confirming that the location he had in mind was “closer to the equator.”

“South of the equator?” Jason asked, to which Travis laughed.

Toward the end of October, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was “all in” and “planning for the future.”

Kelce joining the “Cruel Summer” songstress during bye week was among those plans, said the insider, pointing to the career-minded pair’s desire to “show support for each other whenever they can.”

