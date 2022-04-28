Travis Barker went to Robert Kardashian Sr.'s grave to ask for Kourtney's hand in marriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (left) and Robert Kardashian (right). Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Travis Barker went to Robert Kardashian's grave to ask permission to marry Kourtney.

He also asked Kris Jenner in a moment she called "so sweet and so tender."

The Kardashian patriarch died in 2003, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

On Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner reveals the sweet step that Travis Barker took before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian.

"He came over and he asked for her hand in marriage and I was like literally...I want to cry now except Mario's doing my makeup," Jenner says to Kim, referring to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, while they're prepping for Kim's "Saturday Night Live" appearance. "It was so sweet and so tender."

"And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad and I just lost it," she continues, audibly becoming emotional.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 Grammys. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The Kardashian patriarch Robert Kardashian Sr. died in 2003 less than two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59 years old. Robert became a well-known public figure because he was one of the lawyers on OJ Simpson's defense team when the former NFL player was on trial for ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson's murder.

Kim resists getting too emotional about Barker's gesture on the episode, asking her mom, "Why are you doing this to me? Like, I really have to work, I can't ruin my makeup."

Jenner apologizes, telling her daughter she's just "happy" but adds, "I wish your dad was here to see it."

Barker and Kardashian met in 2006 and maintained a friendship for years until early 2021 when they confirmed they were dating.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder on October 17, 2021. He tells Jenner and Khloé during a phone call taped for "The Kardashians" that it's the anniversary of the day the couple first "hung out."

They got married in Las Vegas at the One Love Wedding Chapel on April 4, 2022, hours after attending the Grammys together.

Kardashian later confirmed on Instagram that the April ceremony was not legally binding.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned a post on April 6, adding that "practice makes perfect."

Kardashian and Barker's attempts to get pregnant via fertility treatments are currently being chronicled on "The Kardashians."

New episodes of "The Kardashians" air Thursdays on Hulu.

Read the original article on Insider