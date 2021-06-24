Travis Barker Shares Support for 'Brother' Mark Hoppus amid Cancer Diagnosis: 'Love U'

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Travis Barker is sending love to his friend Mark Hoppus.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, voiced his support for the band's bass guitarist and singer, 49, who revealed Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer and begun chemotherapy.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon," Barker told E! News.

The drummer also gave a shoutout to Hoppus on his Instagram Story Wednesday night, posting a throwback photo of himself giving the singer a hug and kiss on the cheek. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 frontman jokingly grimaced at the camera.

"Love u," Barker wrote below the photo of the two rockers with a black heart emoji.

Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge also shared well-wishes for his former bandmate following Hoppus' announcement.

RELATED: Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

"I too, have been aware of @markhoppus's cancer diagnosis for awhile now," tweeted DeLonge, who left the group in 2015. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."

"#WeHaveHisBack," he added.

Hoppus opened up about the diagnosis across his social media on Wednesday and revealed he's started chemotherapy.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," Hoppus said in a statement. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

RELATED: Blink-182 Releases Quarantine Music Video for Song 'Happy Days' - Featuring Special Guest Stars!

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he added.

Story continues

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all," Hoppus concluded.

RELATED: Blink-182 Releases Quarantine Music Video for Song 'Happy Days' - Featuring Special Guest Stars!

Mark Hoppus/Instagram

In a photo posted to his Instagram Story Wednesday, the "Adam's Song" singer appeared to be at a doctor's office, seated with an IV.

"Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please," he captioned the photo.

The artist has not disclosed any further details about his cancer diagnosis.