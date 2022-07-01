Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler says he's 'beat the odds' before and 'will do it again' amid hospitalization

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him "a speedy recovery" amid his hospitalization with pancreatitis. (Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Shanna Moakler is praying for ex-husband Travis Barker amid his hospitalization with pancreatitis.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," she said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian]."

She continued, "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried. Travis has beat the odds numerous times," having survived a 2008 plane crash and fire, which left 65 percent of his body covered in burns, "and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

The Blink-182 drummer — who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Moakler — has been hospitalized since Tuesday. Insiders told multiple news outlets the 46-year-old has pancreatitis.

Moakler and Barker promoting Meet the Barkers on MTV in 2005. (Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

He was photographed by paparazzi being wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher Tuesday with Kardashian, whom he married in May, by his side.

"Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk," a source told People of his symptoms. The person added that a "worried" Kardashian "won't leave his side."

Moakler's comments come after their daughter Alabama shared a photo of her dad in the hospital. On Thursday, the teen thanked fans for the "prayers and love."

Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya — the 23-year-old daughter of Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya also spoke publicly, saying the prayers were "heard, felt and appreciated."

Barker and Moakler, a Miss USA and Playboy Playmate of the Month, were married from 2004 to 2008 and starred in Meet the Barkers. They haven't always been on good terms since their divorce, but things have been better as of late.