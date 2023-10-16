Travis Barker reveals gnarly hand injury after Blink-182's show in England

Travis Barker shared an image of his bloodied hand after a Blink-182 show. (Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)

If there's one thing that Travis Barker has proved in his illustrious music career, it's that drumming takes a toll on the body.

On Sunday, Barker shared graphic photos of his blood-stained pants and sanguinary phalanges, which took a beating after Blink-182's set in Manchester, England. The snap of the drummer's left hand showed bumps, bruises, torn skin and blood-soaked mangled fingers.

Read more: Travis Barker reveals health trifecta: 'I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me'

Travis Barker's hands have been to hell and back. In March, Blink-182 postponed the first leg of its highly anticipated reunion tour after Barker busted his finger during rehearsals. The percussionist dislocated the bone and tore ligaments, leading to surgery on his left ring finger.

This time around, it doesn't seem as if the "What's My Age Again" artist will be sidelined by his injuries as Blink-182 is scheduled to play another show in Manchester on Monday night.

Last month, Barker documented his recent health troubles.

“[L]ast week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal,” he wrote in a Sept. 29 X post. “Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me.”

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian confirms 'urgent fetal surgery,' says baby boy with Travis Barker is safe

Trigeminal neuralgia is a rare chronic pain disorder that affects nerves in the head and face, resulting in severe and sudden pain, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Health concerns have been a constant in the “All the Small Things” musician’s life over the last year and a half.

In June 2022, Barker was rushed to the hospital for what he later called a bout of “severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

In September, the drummer’s pregnant wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, revealed she was on the mend days after undergoing “urgent fetal surgery.” She and Barker announced in June that they are expecting a baby boy.

Read more: Travis Barker's finger injury delays Blink-182 tour: 'One of those freak accidents'

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” Kardashian said, while assuring people that her baby was safe. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Blink-182 announced that it was postponing Ireland tour dates set for September because of the “urgent family matter.”

Sign up for L.A. Goes Out, a weekly newsletter about exploring and experiencing Los Angeles from the L.A. Times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.