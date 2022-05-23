Travis Barker Removes Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Garter with His Teeth During Wedding Reception

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Wedding Reception

Alabama Barker Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got steamy at their weekend wedding reception!

The couple tied the knot at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

During the epic reception which followed at the nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown, Travis, 46, took part in the tradition of removing his bride's garter — which he did with his teeth.

In a video shared on his daughter Alabama's Instagram Story, the Blink-182 drummer can be seen removing the band from Kourtney's thigh with his mouth, before then taking it off entirely with his hands.

The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" plays in the background during the moment, before the music transitions to a remix of Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Wedding Reception

Alabama Barker Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Photos from Italian Wedding: 'Happily Ever After'

Kourtney, 43, and Travis exchanged vows surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six kids: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

For their special day, Kourtney wore a custom white corseted mini-dress with a long, dramatic veil, while Travis donned a sleek black suit. Both looks were by Dolce & Gabbana.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared official wedding photos on Instagram, captioning their posts "happily ever after."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The pair's lavish wedding celebrations spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.

Story continues

Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and niece Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married: Source

Travis and Kourtney's weekend wedding marked the third time the couple have tied the knot.

The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source said at the time. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Travis previously proposed to Kourtney in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The romantic moment saw the couple standing in a heart made of roses and candles. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on Hulu series The Kardashians.