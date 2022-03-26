Travis Barker Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins: 'I Don't Have the Words'

Travis Barker and Taylor Hawkins

Travis Barker is remembering Taylor Hawkins fondly.

Shortly after the Foo Fighters drummer died at the age of 50 on Friday evening, Barker, 46, paid tribute to his fellow musician with an Instagram post dedicated in his honor early Saturday morning.

"I don't have the words," the Blink-182 drummer began the caption of his post, which accompanied a black-and-white image of Hawkins sitting at a music venue. "Sad to write this or to never see you again."

"I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'Kid you're a star,'" he continued. "And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination."

Barker then wrote that he recalled their two bands touring together years later in Australia, and noted he has "the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night."

"To say I'll miss you my friend isn't enough," he concluded his post. "Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace 😢🥁💔."

The Foo Fighters — consisting of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee — confirmed the loss of Hawkins in a statement shared on their Twitter account on Friday. Hawkins' cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

It continued, "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The band was previously on tour in South America and played at Lollapalooza Argentina earlier this week.

The Foo Fighters were set to perform on Friday at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia. However, at the festival, organizers announced that there had been a medical emergency and the band, who were the headliners, would not be appearing.

"Due to a very serious medical situation, Foo Fighters will not be able to perform tonight and have canceled the remainder of their South American tour," a projected statement above a candle-lit stage at the festival said in Spanish. "The festival is still on, we have delayed the start of Black Pumas by 20 minutes, and we will soon communicate the schedules for the rest of the night."

Alongside Barker, an array of other famous faces also paid tribute to Hawkins after news of his death was made public.

Billy Idol was one of the first to honor the drummer, posting a portrait shot of Hawkins to Twitter with the caption, "So tragic. 💔 Rest in peace Taylor."

Canadian rock band Nickelback wrote a statement saying that they were in "utter disbelief" by the news. "Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad," they added.

Fellow drummer Ringo Starr, of Beatles fame, sent his love on Twitter by sharing a black-and-white photo of Hawkins smiling. He wrote, "God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️."