Travis Barker returns home from hospital after 'life threatening pancreatitis'

It appears Travis Barker is home after he was hospitalized last week with "severe life threatening pancreatitis." The 46-year-old musician posted photos on his Instagram story on the Fourth of July. One shot features flowers sent by wife Kourtney Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager's boyfriend, Cory Gamble.

"Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!!! We love you, Kris and Corey xoxo," the card reads.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble send Travis Barker flowers as he returns home. (Photo: Travis Barker via Instagram.)

Barker also posted a picture from the beach in California.

Travis Barker shares a picture of the beach. (Photo: Travis Barker via Instagram)

The Blink-182 drummer's health issue began after a routine endoscopy on June 27. Hours later, Barker started feeling "excruciating pain."

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," he told fans over the weekend.

Kardashian, who stayed by Barker's side in the hospital, said she's "so grateful to God for healing my husband."

"Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she shared on Instagram. "I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

The paparazzi are not on the Poosh founder's thank you list. Kardashian called out photographers for trying to sell weeks-old photos of her running errands while Barker was in the hospital.

"And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life... I didn't forget about you," she declared. "A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side ... shame on you."

