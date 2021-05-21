Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the 'Love of My Life' After Family Disneyland Trip

The Daily Beast

KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry has accused the British monarchy of conspiring with the media to smear his wife, Meghan Markle, in the days before their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.Harry made the incendiary claim in the closing minutes of the final episode of his new five-part documentary series on mental health as he discussed the fallout from the March interview with Oprah.Harry said, “Before the interview had aired, because of their headlines and the combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much.“That is heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried, and she cried, and she cried.”I’ve never had any anger through this, I’ve always had compassion.— Prince HarryIn alleging that the palace and the media conspired to discredit Meghan, Harry appears to be referencing a March 2 report in The Times of London that said Meghan had been accused of bullying and harassing staff when she was a working royal.The well-sourced report by royal reporter Valentine Low quoted details of an email sent by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former PR supremo, to Prince William’s private secretary. Knauf wrote: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.”He added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”The email said: “I questioned if the Household policy on bullying and harassment applies to principals.”Buckingham Palace has said it is investigating the claim, which came in the days before the first Oprah sitdown aired.Harry also again referenced his bombshell claim that a member of the royal family questioned him about what color their baby’s skin was likely to be.He said: “The interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is incredibly relatable to a lot of people around the world, despite our unique privileged position.”Harry also said of the interview: “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.”Explosive Harry and Meghan Bio, ‘Finding Freedom,’ Will Be Updated With Fresh Royal FeudingHe also denied he was motivated by anger, saying: “I’ve never had any anger through this. I’ve always had compassion.”Harry also said that leaving the royal family was made extremely difficult for him: “Making this move was really scary. At every possible opportunity, the forces working against us tried to make it impossible.”In his final remarks, which effectively wrap up Oprah Winfrey’s show, Harry said: “I have no regrets, it is incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I am in a place where I feel I should have been four years ago.“I’m now more comfortable in my own skin. I don’t get panic attacks. I have learned more about myself in the last four years and 32 years before. I have my wife to thank for that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.