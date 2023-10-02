Travel Way Back When at Cotton Hall this month

Oct. 1—COLQUITT- For 31 years, the strains of Swamp Gravy's "The Storytelling Song" have echoed through the doors of Cotton Hall Theater throughout October. This week, as the cast prepares to open the fall season, it will be sung through every night. Since August the cast of more than 70 volunteer actors have been gathering to put on a show that celebrates Colquitt, Georgia's true stories.

"The Swamp Gravy cast is giving all their effort to put on an entertaining show for all ages," said Swamper and local farmer Todd Thornton, "One of the most enjoyable things is reenacting some of the funniest and also heart-wrenching stories to come out of southwest Georgia."

Way Back When will run through October with only ten chances to catch this batch of local tales—brought to the stage by Swampers taking on their first roles as well as cast members who have been around for decades.

"Over the past 30 years plus, hundreds of Swamp Gravy volunteers have given untold hours to put shows together, from building the set, gathering props, cleaning, sewing, working concessions, and all the other different jobs required to bring the show to life," said veteran original Swamper Charlotte Phillips, "Each year newcomers are welcomed with open arms as each of them share their unique personalities and become an integral part of our amazing family."

And this year, Swamp Gravy is making the whole month a celebration. Opening weekend will feature special pre-show music at the opening night performance, with the first ever Swamp Gravy Fall Fest taking place on October 7th. The Fall Fest will feature a mini pumpkin patch as well as food trucks, live music, and craft vendors. It will take place in the grassy area between Cotton Hall Theater and the "Neighbors" mural.

The following weekend offers up a special Crochet Bee for local crocheters who want to bring a project to crochet onstage prior to the performance. Then, on October 21st, Swampers will celebrate the birthday of one of its founders with a "90 Years of Joy" reception in honor of Joy Jinks ahead of her 90th birthday.

Swamp Gravy: Way Back When will be performed on October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2023 with Friday performances at 7:00 and Saturdays at 2:00 & 6:00 p.m. There will be an additional 2:00 p.m. matinee on October 28, 2023. Tickets are available online or by calling 1-229-758-5450. For more information about Swamp Gravy or any of the Cotton Hall Fall events be sure to visit www.swampgravy.com.