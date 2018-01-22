Transformers: The Last Knight leads the pack for the Razzies

Transformers: The Last Knight has scooped a nomination in almost every category at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards.

The fifth and by far the lowest grossing movie in the series is up for Worst Picture, Worst Actor, for Mark Wahlberg, Worst Supporting Actor, for both Anthony Hopkins and Josh Duhamel, and Worst Director for Michael Bay.

It’s also scooped nods in the Worst Supporting Actress (Laura Haddock), Worst Screen Combo, Worst Screenplay and Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

Elsewhere at the annual celebration of bad movies, which traditionally takes place on the night before the Oscars, Emma Watson’s turn in panned tech-thriller The Circle has earned her a Worst Actress nomination.

She’ll go up against Katherine Heigl in Unforgettable, Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades Darker, Jennifer Lawrence in mother! and Tyler Perry in Boo! A Madea Halloween.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg – who is also nominated for Daddy’s Home 2 in the Worst Actor category – is up against Tom Cruise for The Mummy, Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker and Zac Efron in Baywatch.

Also up for Worst Picture are Baywatch, The Emoji Movie, Fifty Shades Darker, and The Mummy.

The Golden Raspberry Awards will be doled out on March 3.

