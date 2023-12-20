A Trans Inmate Is Suing Georgia for Illegally Withholding Her Gender-Affirming Care

MivPiv

Content note: This story contains discussion of self-harm, sexual assault, and suicidality.

An incarcerated transgender woman is suing the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) and two of its for-profit medical contractors, alleging they violated her civil rights and damaged her mental health by illegally denying her gender-affirming care for years.

The woman, referred to anonymously as Jane Doe, filed her lawsuit December 6 in the Northern District of Georgia. The suit alleges that the GDC and its contractors violated the Eighth Amendment, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Her lawyers are seeking damages and an immediate injunction requiring she be moved to a women’s prison and provided access to surgery, hormones, and affirming items like a wig and bra.

Doe has been incarcerated in all-men’s prisons since 1992, shortly before she planned to begin transitioning, the lawsuit asserts. Upon receiving an official gender dysphoria diagnosis in 2015, Doe received hormone therapy for about four years. But in 2019, in the wake of one of many sexual assaults Doe says she’s suffered during incarceration, GDC staff placed her in solitary confinement, citing concerns for her safety. “for the safety of the prison and herself.” While in isolation, Doe alleges the GDC has withheld her hormones and prevented her from seeing her regular caregivers, even when she became suicidal. (Solitary confinement, although widely practiced in the U.S., is considered psychological torture by numerous human rights groups, and potentially a violation of international law.) Doe also alleges abusive behavior by guards, some of whom she says held her down and shaved her bald after she began growing out her hair.

According to the complaint, Doe has been repeatedly denied access to her hormones and refused surgery by both GDC staff and contractors from Wellpath LLC and MHM Correctional Services. The lawsuit claims that for more than seven years, she was told by officials, including a warden, multiple medical directors, and at least one of her personal care providers, that GDC maintained a “blanket ban” on surgeries for trans inmates. One MHM psychiatrist, Dr. Cleary, allegedly told Doe that the GDC’s blanket ban prevented her from approving surgery, and that her employers at MHM said she (Cleary) “must follow our rules or find somewhere else to work.” After Doe made multiple self-castration attempts, Dr. Browning, the mental health clinical director at Phillips State Prison, allegedly told Doe that if she tried once more, maybe “they’ll just go ahead and cut your gonads out” at the hospital.

“Ms. Doe is one of the strongest people I’ve ever met,” said D Dangaran, Director of Gender Justice at Rights Behind Bars, one of three groups representing Doe in the lawsuit. (She is also represented by the voting rights group Fair Fight Initiative and the law firm Baker Botts LLP.)

“She tirelessly advocated for herself, seeking gender-affirming surgeries and other accommodations that are readily available in the free world,” Dangaran wrote in a press release Tuesday. “I am proud to represent her as she strives to obtain the necessary care that GDC’s illegal Blanket Ban prevents her from accessing.”

Doe is the latest in a long line of trans people who have sued the state of Georgia to access necessary medical care. Shon Thomas and Gwendolyn Cheney, both Black trans women, sued the state in 2021 and successfully reached a settlement forcing Georgia Medicaid programs to cover trans care. In October, the state reached another such settlement resulting in coverage for trans state employees as well.

Doe’s lawsuit references the Eighth Amendment case of Ashley Diamond, a Black trans woman on whose behalf the Justice Department filed a 2015 brief asserting that “freeze frame” policies — under which prisoners are denied any care they had not received before being incarcerated — are “facially unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment” and unenforceable.

“A blanket ban on providing gender-affirming surgery violates not only GDC’s own policy, but also basic medical standards and the U.S. Constitution,” said attorney Scott Novak, an associate at Baker Botts, in Tuesday’s press release. “We are proud to partner with Rights Behind Bars and the Fair Fight Initiative in seeking to obtain for Ms. Doe the medically necessary care and safe living conditions she should have had years ago.”

