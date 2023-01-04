‘The Traitors’: Reality A-Listers Team With Civilian Contestants For A Deceptive Competition In Trailer For Peacock Series
Some of reality television’s biggest stars are about to embark on a competition unlike any they’ve ever faced in the upcoming Peacock series, The Traitors.
Based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Throughout the competition, 20 contestants come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”
A trailer released Wednesday, which is linked below, gives a glimpse at some of the challenges that the stars will face, as well as the chaos that ensues once they begin to turn on each other.
The Traitors will feature reality stars and celebrity contestants including:
• Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)
• Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
• Cirie Fields (Survivor)
• Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)
• Kate Chastain (Below Deck)
• Kyle Cooke (Summer House)
• Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)
• Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)
• Ryan Lochte (Olympian)
• Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)
Civilians who will join the celebrities in alliances, deception, and even “murder” include:
• Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer) — Los Angeles, CA
• Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager) — Oneida, KY
• Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services) — Reno, NV
• Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst) — Houston, TX
• Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager) — Beaumont, TX
• Geraldine Moreno (Actress) — North Hollywood, CA
• Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive) — Rye, NY
• Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist) — Staten Island, NY
• Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor) — Los Angeles, CA
• Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse) — Carlisle, PA
The show hosted by Alan Cumming will drop all 10 episodes on January 12, 2023.
