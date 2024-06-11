‘They trained me well.’ Workin’ at the car wash, Travis Kelce surprises, delights fans

Picture it. You pull into a drive-thru car wash and a worker who looks a lot like Travis Kelce starts hosing down your car, smiling, dancing, throwing in a sexy swirl of his hips.

That was not just a dream scenario for customers of a Club Car Wash recently. That really was Taylor Swift’s beau spraying down cars. He made a TikTok of the gig and posted it Monday.

“Get your ride looking right for the summer at @Club Car Wash. They trained me well!” Kelce wrote on the video that’s gone viral with more than 5 million views.

No, the Chiefs tight end is not washing cars in the offseason. He is a part-owner of the Club Car Wash chain with more than 160 locations, and more on the way, in a dozen states, according to the company’s website. He didn’t say which location he visited for the video.

“It’s nice to see an owner go out and check on his investments and building a relationship with his employees and customers,” one person commented.

Kelce workin’ at the car wash.

The video had scored nearly 5,000 comments as of Tuesday afternoon, one of the first from the NFL which wrote: “You should be a football player!”

“Dream job!!” Kelce replied.

Speaking of dreams, many, many commenters noted what a dream it would be to have Kelce wash their dirty cars.

“Could you imagine just going to get your car washed and there’s Travis Kelce,” wrote one fan, who punctuated their comment with a sweaty-faced emoji.

“Suddenly my car is in need of a wash.”

“I don’t have that at my local car wash and I’m mad.”

“Ma’am, you’ve gotten your car washed 12 times today. you good?”

“The guys at my car wash don’t even make eye contact, let alone give a show!!!”

“How many times can I wash my car in a day? Asking for a friend.”

But the majority of comments are from fans of the South Korean boy band Ateez because Kelce set the video to their hit song, “Work.”

“Welp, I didn’t have Travis Kelce making a tiktok with an ATEEZ song on my 2024 bingo card.”

“I’m just here for Ateez. I mean, I’m currently wearing a Chiefs shirt and all, but ATEEZ!”

“Just for having great music taste, I’m with Travis Kelce’s team in the NFL even though I’m a Bears fan. Lol sorry Bears!!!”

Those fans are likely too young to know that the definitive song about workin’ at the car wash was written back in the ‘70s.

But no matter what soundtrack is playing, Kelce has upped the car wash game.

Wrote one fan: “My kids now expect to see Travis Kelce every time we go through the car wash.”