The trailer for The Rock's new action film 'Skyscraper' looks a lot like 'Die Hard'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson loves a remake, even when he’s not trying to make one.

The action star debuted the trailer for his new action movie Skyscraper during the Super Bowl and it looks a lot like Die Hard.

The film follows his character Will Ford, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran who has lost a leg and now is a security consultant for skyscrapers.

Sadly for him, on a new assignment for a tower based in China, Will and his family get caught up in what looks like a terrorist plot and it is up to him to save the day.

Skyscraper is being compared to Die Hard More

Swap the skyscraper for Nakatomi Plaza, Neve Campbell and the cute kids for Holly Gennaro McClane and the Eastern European terrorists for Hans Gruber and his crew and you’ve got yourself a pretty good Die Hard movie.

I think I saw this "Skyscraper" movie when it was named "Die Hard," didn't I? — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) February 5, 2018





Skyscraper was great the first time when it was called Die Hard. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 5, 2018





There are obviously some differences; Johnson’s character has a prosthetic leg and he’s also framed for the assault on the skyscraper so it’s up to him to save his family and clear his name too.

Skyscraper is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with Johnson on Central Intelligence, and features Pablo Schreiber and Roland Møller in the supporting cast.

Skyscraper arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 13th July.

READ MORE:

Cloverfield 3 drops on Netflix and critics hate it

Avengers: Infinity War TV spot introduces Cap’s new shield

New Jurassic World trailer released online