Tracy Morgan’s Incredible N.J. Mansion Has a Bowling Alley, Basketball Court and 8 Hungry Sharks

After years of larger-than-life hilarity on shows such as Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock and The Last O.G., Tracy Morgan wanted a house fit for a king . . . of comedy.

And the 22,000-sq.-ft. mansion in New Jersey he shares with his wife, Megan, 32, and their daughter Maven, 5, fits the bill.

“Look at it—it’s a castle!” says Tracy, 50, in this week’s issue of PEOPLE of the 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom home. “I always wanted a big house when I was a little boy. Who ain’t dream of having a big house. So we bought it.”

The Brooklyn-born star is loving suburban life. “I’m a Brooklyn dude with a Bronx heart, by way of New Jersey. I found this home in New Jersey and I love it,” he says. He also appreciates that the property allows him time out of the spotlight, “A big part of my life is lived publicly, so my privacy means everything to me. I like to be home with my wife and my daughter.”

Since purchasing the house in 2015, following a near-fatal, multi-vehicle highway crash that left Tracy in months of grueling recovering, he and Megan transformed the massive mansion into a fun-filled haven with help from designer Michael Corrales.

“This is where me and my wife and my daughter lay our heads. And it’s pure comfort thanks to that man,” Tracy says.

